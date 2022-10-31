Indian Culture Triumphs And Get More Recognition In The West With First Ever Diwali Celebration In The Parliament House Of Frankfurt, Germany

Indian-origin people are known to be one of the most hard-working and dedicated people in the world. Recent times have proved that the best talents from India often find themselves in the west and they have found great success there as well. The most attractive aspect of Indian immigrants is the ease at which they integrate into western society and leave their mark on society. One thing that defines Indian people is that no matter where they are, they will always carry traditions and culture with them. Festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Navratri can be seen celebrated among the Indian community virtually anywhere they are in the world. Diwali is the biggest festival for the Indian people and it is also one that is celebrated in a grand way for several days. The festival is of so much significance that recently US government officially celebrated Diwali along with other western countries too. In a historical moment, Germany will also now be going to organize Diwali festival officially with the participation of members of parliaments and government officials. This is a landmark moment in European history as it will be the first-ever official celebration of an Indian festival at the center of Europe. By holding official ceremonies for diverse cultural festivities, Germany is leading the example in the world to promote inclusivity and tolerance. This will sure to inspire other European nations.

The efforts of Mr. Rahul Kumar were fruitful and received warmed welcome from German govt officials when the suggestion of an official Diwali celebration was put forward. Rahul is already a popular personality among the Indian diaspora as he is the first Indian origin person ever to win an election and be appointed as a member of parliament in Germany. As per Mr. Rahul, it is one of his continuous efforts to bring more inclusivity between Indian culture and German culture. This will also make the country more homely for the Indian diaspora. The ceremony held on 30th October at Imperial Hall “Kaisersaal” of the parliament of Frankfurt. Everything about the event is iconic as the celebration hall has historical significance and importance for Germany. The event will be attended by many other members of parliament, German govt. officials, diplomats, and esteemed guests. The event will be started with the customary “Pooja” followed by a Diya lighting ceremony. Diwali is a festival signifying spreading the light a symbol of positivity to help people get over darkness in life. It’s a celebration of culture, customs, and overall Indian civilization which has been continuing since the ancient time. Rahul Kumar hopes to bring more unity amongst people by celebrating as it will bring the much-required change in society so we will continue to progress forward. Coincidently Diwali is also falling in the same month as the much-celebrated Oktoberfest of Germany. This will end the month on a positive note and the historical moment will be etched in history as another milestone of German culture.