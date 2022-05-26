India’s First All-Male Pageants Magazine - Imagecity Launched In Goa

India witnessed the advent of its very first all-male pageants magazine on May 22, 2022. This first of its kind magazine was launched in Goa. The magazine that has been named Imagecity will cover all the male pageants and its constituents from different parts of the world.

The concept of Imagecity was formulated by the international award winning pageant director and the vice president of Rubaru Mr. India organisation, Pankaj Kharbanda in January 2022.

While speaking about the idea and concept behind creating such a magazine, Pankaj Kharbanda mentioned, “We have been organizing the Rubaru Mr. India championship since 2004, and completely understand the challenges faced by the organizers of men’s pageants and championships. Therefore, via our magazine, we will offer our support to such organization(s) and individual(s) that are making contributions to uplift the men’s pageant industry. Indian male pageant industry came into existence in the early to mid-1990’s however, even after almost 3 decades of its formation, India did not have any dedicated platform that exclusively promoted men’s pageantry and its constituents. It was one of the major reasons, that led to the creation of Imagecity. When I first had this idea, I shared my views with the team of Rubaru Mr. India. The idea received positive response from all the members and it took us nearly 5 months to solidify the idea and turn it into a reality.”

While Pankaj Kharbanda was unanimously elected to serve as the chairman of the board, Gagan Singh was chosen to be the editor-in-chief of the magazine. While speaking about the magazine he mentioned, “It is a great initiative taken by the Rubaru Mr. India organization to support and promote the men’s pageant industry. I am grateful that I have been chosen to be the editor-in-chief of the magazine. I have been working with the Rubaru Mr. India organization for quite a while now and it gave me the opportunity to learn a lot of things about pageantry by researching and analysing the components associated with the pageant world. Via this magazine, we aim to highlight the accomplishments and contributions of the subjects and constituents of the men’s pageant industry.”

The magazine was launched as a subsidiary of India’s biggest male pageant – Rubaru Mr. India, and its first edition was unveiled in Goa on May 22. The magazine was launched by two of the most iconic and celebrated Rubaru Mr. India titleholders and award-winning models – Tseteej Shiwakoty from Sikkim and Songashim Rungsung from Manipur.

