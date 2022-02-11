India PR Distribution Gets Included On Top 10 PR Companies In 2022

India PR Distribution, a trusted name in premium press release services in India has been included in the Top 10 Public Relation Companies for 2022. Global Hues compiled this list and included India PR Distribution as one of the top public relations companies in India. India PR Distribution among the most emerging and established public relations companies in India.

India PR Distribution was among the first PR agency to launch organic PR packages at such economical costs. Their innovative and ethical method of press release submission ensures wide coverage for your news across portals and publications.

"We are honoured to be part of this prestigious list. This award motivates the whole team to do our best in quality and economic PR submission," says Nitin Jain, founder and CEO of India PR Distribution.

With an MBA in Marketing Management from Thames Valley University (London), Nitin Jain has more than 20 years’ experience in corporate communications and brand building. His PR and branding expertise has enabled many companies and startups around the world to grow their revenue.

India PR Distribution (IPD), based in Gurgaon offers comprehensive PR services, including featured and organic coverages in media and portals throughout India and overseas. Their ability to take up each campaign individually has helped them achieve impressive results for their clients.

IPD provides customized packages to authors, corporates, entrepreneurs, and artists. This allows them to showcase their news and brand in a variety of ways. Details of their press release distribution packages, including online media coverage, print coverage are available at https://www.IndiaPRDistribution.com

Press releases are a great way for your brand to be highlighted or to announce a product release. PR can also be used to create buzz about your product or service in the marketplace.

“Many clients and agencies are using our PR Service regularly. I feel India PR Distribution has helped open up public relations avenues and opportunities for a wide variety of audiences and organizations. This is due to our innovative and effective packages.”,says Nitin Jain.

India PR Distribution has a trusted distribution network. They distribute their news releases to all major media outlets. This service is trusted by companies across India because it delivers fast and effective results.



