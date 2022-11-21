Incredible 24 hours in the Thar Desert – A Real-Time Challenge Completed By Fukra Insaan Aka Abhishek Malhan

Fukra Insaan along with his team managed to complete the task of staying for 24 hours in India’s biggest desert – Thar Desert!

A well-known YouTuber Fukra Insaan 'Abhishek Malhan' is rapidly catching up to the popularity in the entertainment world for streaming videos on YouTube. He currently has 5.15 million channel subscribers and keeps them interested with consistently amusing stuff. Additionally, he has received tremendous positive feedback from his viewers, who are eager to fill his comment section with encouraging words as soon as a new video is released.

Mr. Beast, the YouTube king with over 100 million subscribers, has placed a challenge to Fukra Insaan to survive 24 hours in India’s largest and deadliest Thar Desert. In a single motion, Abhishek accepted the challenge, saying, "We work in the entertainment industry and constantly strive to provide the finest entertainment for our fans. I found the challenge to be incredibly difficult, but as the challenges are meant to be conquered, with the help of my team and with the blessings of my audience, I shall surpass the challenge, says a pleased Abhishek Malhan.”

We already have some experience and are aware of the many problems we can face in the middle of the desert, but we are more confident to reach our aim, says Abhishek while discussing the task and what needs to be taken care of. We started our voyage by taking care of the five most important things: water, food, amusement, shelter, and fire. It was too hot in the desert, and it will be hotter later in the day. We traveled far before arriving in the middle of a desert. He concluded by saying, "The beginning was easy, but as the heat increased, it became difficult, and by nightfall, we were out of food and water. We made it through the challenging 24 hours there. It was one of the largest and most difficult tasks we have ever overcome.

The video immediately went viral online, garnering over 3 million views, and the numbers have been steadily rising ever since. Abhishek received a lot of encouraging remarks, which raised his spirits and inspired him to go on more daring adventures in the future!