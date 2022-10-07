IMemories Reviews 2022 – Is It Scam Or Legit

Do you have a stash of old photographs lying around your house that your parents took decades ago? Maybe iMemories can help you preserve all those precious memories without requiring you to find a technology that could work smoothly with the format of those earlier times.

Did you know almost 17% of Americans still use VCRs for watching old video reels? In fact, many of us have a box full of memorable old photos, reels, and VHS tapes at home that we cherish every time we sit with family and reminisce about old moments. But what about those photos and videos that are too old and damaged to watch? Is it possible to view them in better quality in today’s digital age?

Well, the answer is yes! There is a service called iMemories that allows you to digitize all your old memories and make them accessible on your latest digital devices. The best feature of the service is that they also offer a repair service for all the damaged photos and videos that are not possible to watch due to quality issues or others.

According to many people who have been using the service, iMemories is just like Netflix. You can watch all your old photos and videos on your digital devices and can easily view and share them with others on almost every smart device. Based on the available data today, iMemories has already digitized more than 35 million photos and videos over the last decade, and it has never damaged or lost a single photograph while digitizing it.

How? Because the company is extremely reliable and trustworthy, and their shipping box is crush-proof, which offers added protection to the photos. Moreover, they have also become partners with the world-renowned company FedEx so they can ensure prioritized delivery. You need to provide your old photos and reels to the company so that their professionals can produce copies on discs. Once they are done, they will bring you the high-quality and properly finished result along with the originals.

You will have a choice between Blu-Ray discs and standard DVDs. This means you can enjoy the exact replica of every photo and video you send in your desired format. Since many people are still not sure about iMemories, they often wonder if this service is even legit. Should we trust them? Or are they really worth paying for?

If you also have these questions in your mind, don’t worry! Let us walk you through this detailed review so you can decide wisely if it’s a great choice or not!

What is iMemories?

iMemories is a company developed by an entrepreneur, Mark Rukavina , who discovered this unique service with the assistance of his family members. They discovered iMemories after witnessing the difficulty of converting old memories into digital versions. They brainstormed different ideas and came up with a straightforward method to digitize precious old memories.

By using the remarkable services of iMemories, you can digitize your old family photos and videos and access them on your smart modern devices.

The company helps convert old photos and videos into the latest digital formats that can be shared and enjoyed with others.

The iMemories experts are dedicated to offering you all of the incredible tools required for preserving old and important memories for the rest of your life. You can digitize all your damaged photos with their up-to-date storage solution that preserves analog footage. So, instead of burying all the memories that you love to cherish, you can bring them back to life with iMemories by digitizing them in your desired format.

Once the digitization process is finished, you will have access to view the footage on either a DVD, cloud, digital files, or thumb drive. In case you want to add an extra layer of security after getting photos on the thumb drive, you can consider using the PhotoStick device, available in different versions. It allows you to save photos and videos from your desktop or mobile device, as well as removes duplicates and organizes data securely in one place. Curious to know more? Maybe this PhotoStick review clear out all your queries and confusion!

How Does the iMemories Company Work?

The procedure of iMemories varies based on the total number of recordings you provide and share what you really wish to achieve with your old photographs or videos. Please note that there will be a difference in the delivery time. Blu-ray discs take longer to deliver than DVDs. In other cases, old photograph collections are required to be scanned first and then uploaded to their cloud in approximately 1-2 weeks.

People who want their pictures transferred to a disc may need to wait even longer, at least three weeks. The best part about the company is, they give you an option to make a preview order. This is very useful as you can search for some previously unseen images as well.

To use this feature on their official website, iMemories prefers to upload your reels and photographs to the cloud so you can check again and select the photos you want to digitize. After that, a user receives an email notification when all the photos are published online.

Users may get one month to evaluate what they really want to do with the photos and videos after their order is processed, which usually takes 1-2 weeks. If you want to have memories on a disc, then you’ll have to wait for another three weeks until the photos arrive in the mailbox. In case, you want quick digitalization of your memories, you can use the iMemories app, through which you can scan and save photos on your own.

All About iMemories Services:

iMemories works with almost every modern format. Some of the formats are:

Super 8, 8mm, 16 mm films

Betamax, Hi8, MiniDV, VHS-C, VHS, Digital8, and 8mm video tapes

Photos in prints, negatives, or slides

DVDs and Mini DVDs

So, no matter if you have DVDs, old rolls of film, or polaroid photos, iMemories can easily bring them into today’s modern age.

Remember, the company accepts any kind of video format used in the 1980s or later. They also accept videos from the 1930s. So, no matter how old your videos are and in which format they exist, you can simply send them to iMemories and get the fresh and refined version within weeks.

Items You Can Send Confidently to iMemories Company:

Many people wonder "is iMemories a safe service to choose?". Everyone is skeptical about the service; after all, who wants to lose their priceless memories? Nobody, of course.

But iMemories is 100% safe and offers guaranteed service. You can send them:

Analog pictures

Fully damaged or partially damaged photos and videos

Black and white photos

Different types of tapes

Kodachrome or colored film types

Key Features and Benefits of iMemories:

iMemories is an incredible solution for anyone who wants to cherish old memories. If you want to consider their services, I would strongly recommend you check all the key features and benefits.

Fast Turnaround:

One of the best features of iMemories is that their turnaround time is fast. You can get access to all the digital copies in less than two weeks. Even if you choose a digital storage media format, then the most you would need to wait is 2-3 weeks.

Cloud Storage Solution:

Another excellent feature of iMemories is its cloud storage. You no longer need to rely on piles of discs and other media forms at home. With iMemories Cloud, you can access all your photos and videos from any device at any time.

iMemories Promo Codes:

Did you know some people avoid using iMemories services because they believe their costs are just too high to afford? Well, the service providers offer great ease and convenience in the form of promo codes that make your purchase easy, fun, and interactive.

Hassle-free Process;

Sending photos and receiving the digitized version is an easy and hassle-free process. It doesn’t take much time to send your memories. All you need to do is, register your account, add complete information, prepare the box with the shipping address, and send your desired photos to the company. They will take 2-3 weeks maximum, and your photos will be ready to be delivered to your doorstep.

Stored in the Same Location:

The biggest benefit of using iMemories is that you don’t have to go through your drawers and albums to see old photos. All the items will be perfectly organized in one place in a digital format.

No More Fading or Damage:

Your photos will be stored in a digital file, which means there are no chances of damage or fading to your photos.

100% Safe:

According to the official website of iMemories, "we have never lost a memory," which means you don’t have to worry about the safety of your items as the experts are here to take good care of them. Moreover, the company has already digitized 35 million memories all around the world, which further makes them a risk-free choice for all.

Pros and Cons of iMemories:

Pros:

Helps rediscover long-lost memories hidden in drawers or cupboards.

Enhance the image quality and make it look closer to the modern quality

Files are stored in the cloud. Get a subscription and register at the iMemories app

View old memories on almost every smart device including mobile, laptops, tablets, and smart TV.

Works with various forms of outdated technology dated back to the 1930s

Receive original footage back with new versions

Safely and neatly organized files in one place

Cons:

Charges are based on the number of photos you send. Each photo and video come at a separate cost.

Sometimes digitized photos look low-quality as compared to the real ones.

The cloud service charges extra costs.

What Makes iMemories a Safe and Dependable Company?

iMemories is one of the first digitizing companies today that helps convert your old memories into digital versions within a few weeks. When you choose the services, you can rest assured that your golden memories are in safe hands.

The company has been operating since 2005, and since then, they haven’t damaged or lost a single item—which definitely makes it a worth-considering choice.

Furthermore, when you ship your items to the company, you may receive a free quote that informs you of the exact payment. After that, you can decide if you still want to proceed or not. The experts will enhance your photos and help you relive all the golden moments better than before.

How to Use it?

iMemories is not like your regular camera or scanner that captures or prints pictures within seconds. The process is a bit long but definitely reliable, and it's worth waiting for.

Send them your photos, videos, or other media yourself, or order your SafeShip kit. When you choose the latter option, you will get bubble wrap, a box, and different waterproof bags for packaging your items safely.

Once they receive the package, it will take 1-2 weeks to digitize your photos.

After that, your photos will be uploaded to the iMemories cloud so you can view and download them.

The memories will be there for at least one month. You can pay more to keep them in the cloud.

And receive your old memories on DVDs, Blu-ray discs, or other preferred options.

iMemories vs Legacybox – The Dilemma is Resolved!

When it comes to preserving our golden memories and converting them to more refined digital versions, we all want to choose a trustable service that goes one step ahead in terms of performance and excellence. Unfortunately, there is always confusion between choosing two trustable services iMemories and Legacybox. Both services offer excellent results so people couldn’t decide which is the right choice.

But this dilemma has also been resolved now. iMemories offer four methods of viewing images such as DVDs, iMemories Cloud, digital downloads, and USB drives. On the other hand, Legacybox only provides three methods. You have no access to Legacybox app for both Android and iOS devices. This means you can access your photos via Google drive or Cloud storage only.

Plus, iMemories offer great compatibility, an ideal user interface, and efficient tech support as part of their services. This makes iMemories a more convenient and reliable option than Legacybox or related services.

Pricing and Discount Offers:

Once the company receives your box, they will charge you based on per photo or video. The cost of each item will vary. Moreover, the company is currently offering a limited-time offer in which you can save 50% on digital conversion pricing.

Videotapes for only $14.99 (per tape)

Movie films for only $14.99 (per 50ft)

Photos for only $0.49 (per photo)

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How many photos and videos can I send to iMemories?

There is no exact number to choose from. You can send as many photos as you want. The company even receives orders for 100+ VHS tapes and more than 10,000 photos.

2. Can I download videos directly from my account?

Yes, you can. You need to log in to your account and click on the photos or videos you want to download. Look for the "download" button and then save a file under your desired name.

3. Does iMemories also capture the audio from my reels or tapes?

Yes, of course it does. According to one review, it can easily capture super 8 film movies with magnetic audio.

4. How long do I need to wait for the process?

Well, iMemories takes some time to digitize your photos. However, it also depends on the format type you select, as I mentioned above in my review. Typically, it takes 2-3 weeks.

5. What type of content does the company not accept?

The company doesn’t accept commercial footage like TV shows, adult content, footage that features nudity, content with copyright issues, or content that violates laws and regulations.

6. Does the company offer any money-back guarantee?

Unfortunately, no. The company doesn’t offer any money-back guarantee. However, they offer exceptional services, so you don’t even have to consider getting your money back.

7. What if my video or reel is broken or damaged?

No worries, the company can fix any broken or damaged reel or video without losing anything from the footage. What’s even more amazing is that they don’t charge any extra fees to fix it.

Conclusion:

Now that we are at the end of the iMemories review, you must have decided whether you want to consider their service or not. Well, according to thousands of customer reviews and happy users, iMemories is one of the best choices when it comes to digitizing your old memories. Their services are convenient, reliable, and trustable, and they offer a fast turnaround time, which makes them an ideal choice for everyone.

Time waits for no one. If you want to keep your memories in good shape and quality, then iMemories is a worthwhile investment option that safely digitizes your old photos without taking much time. For more details and information, please check out the official website.

