Hybrid Is The Future Workplac: Onkar Singh On Why Enterprise Mobility Is Quintessential

The global pandemic has cleared the ground for the hybrid model to become the future workplace. Google, Meta, Twitter, and other corporate behemoths have declared hybrid as their future modus operandi. Although this concept might have appeared overstated a decade ago, the global pandemic has totally transformed the face of workplace operations in 2022.

According to a Deloitte report, 43 percent of the organizations surveyed did not or rarely allow their employees to work from home before 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic transformed the scene for many fields across the globe. It is critical for organizations to acclimatize swiftly and ensure that their employees feel valued in these fast-moving times with growing employee needs.

"With the majority of enterprises working towards transforming their traditional work practices, enterprise mobility solutions have become essential for keeping employees continuously connected to their employers; ensuring seamless communication and giving them access to company data securely from anywhere," says Onkar Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of 42Gears, a leading enterprise mobility solutions company.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported losses exceeding $4.2 billion in 2020 alone. The biggest chunk of these losses was reported under the crime type BEC/EAC (Business Email Compromise/Email Account Compromise) amounting to $1,866,642,107. As a company's network of connected devices grows in size, the number of cybersecurity threats it confronts rises exponentially. The threat of device security breaches looms over businesses of all sizes. Each connected device becomes a node that threat actors can use to enter the company's digital perimeter. As per Singh, "Today, cybercrime poses a huge threat to the business world. To avoid organizational risks, actions must be taken to protect and secure corporate data, as employees today work from different places and use a host of devices and platforms to complete their tasks."

Companies can employ an Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) tool to guarantee that employees install an endpoint security solution on their device before enrolling it in a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) program or using it for work. Onkar Singh explains, "Organizations can leverage an EMM solution to monitor all endpoints on their network for unusual behavior that could signal that a device has been compromised. With capabilities like identity and access control, a company can restrict individual endpoints' access to its network and data, adding another layer of security. Organizations can also keep personal and company data independent using a containerization feature of a UEM solution, while managing all endpoints on a single platform."

Malicious individuals can gain access to a company's network using a stolen or misplaced mobile device. It increases the vulnerability of passwords saved on devices and the danger of data theft from the phone or computer. "Your company's IT team can utilize an EMM solution to remotely delete corporate data from a lost or stolen device and deploy location apps to track down a misplaced device," Onkar suggests on dealing with such security issues with the help of an effective EMM solution.

"EMM tools empower employees with secure and safe access to work apps and data. The Covid-19 pandemic showed us that businesses must protect their employees, devices, and data even when they are not connected to a secure network," says Singh, highlighting the significance of strong security in EMM.

Apart from securing company and employee-owned devices, enterprise mobility also provides significant benefits to enterprises due to its efficient and flexible nature. It equips organizations with higher productivity, lower costs, improved customer satisfaction, and above all, better data security. These aspects are critical for businesses, and they must be considered as such.



EMM is an on-demand mobility trend that has the potential to allow employees to continue working without disruption in a hybrid work environment. It comes with built-in tools for business mobile productivity, such as a secure web browser, app management, and remote access to company resources such as apps, desktops, and files, all of which help users be more productive with their work.

Modern mobility solutions help businesses grow and scale in a fast-paced, competitive environment. With advanced real-time data analysis, EMM leads to better decision-making. Managers may securely view the previous day's results and even real-time outcomes directly from their phones, allowing them to continue their analysis without having to leave the comfort of their homes.

"By replacing traditional paper-based workflow with automated business processes, it can be a game-changer strategy for any company," exclaims Onkar while highlighting the many benefits of EMM. Streamlined operations save the organization and its employees time, money, and effort. Its operational costs are reduced as a result of fewer human interruptions, a paperless approach, and real-time information synchronization.

As IT organizations across industries initiate hugely impactful processes by incorporating this tech, enterprises are looking for efficient enterprise mobility solutions that can help them work seamlessly from anywhere, anytime.

"The workplace has gone through a paradigm shift as a result of the global pandemic. Work in today's world is no more confined to the office itself. This demands accessibility and adaptability for enterprise mobility as employees use company-owned or employee-owned devices while working from home or elsewhere. Hence, companies must protect these devices as well as data to avoid security breaches," concludes Onkar Singh while discussing the future possibilities of the enterprise mobility sector.

Since many workplaces have started to reopen, businesses must rebuild their office cultures to benefit both employees and the organization, which is exactly where the hybrid work model can be the most beneficial. Combined with the capabilities of powerful enterprise mobility solutions, hybrid work environments seem to be a norm for the coming years.