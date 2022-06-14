What you see might not be true, but what might be the truth you might can never see. When it comes to religious gurus or scholars the common perception arises that they are just to protect or promote or grow their religion and they go any extent to do that.

Malauna Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi is one who is going to change this perception completely as his thoughts and vision are just confined towards doing betterment of the society and humanity. Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi has been actively involved in the field of education with national organization MIT as well American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin. Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi has won an ample number of awards and accolades. He was awarded Husaini Chandrak by Shia Gujarati Samaj in Madagascar. He was also awarded by MIT Pune recently. He started his education at a very early age, after 10 years of his Islamic education he went to University in Jamhuri Islamic Iran for higher education. He also has conferred doctorate degree from Sorbonne University France for his outstanding works in social reforms.

He also served as the youngest member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board. He is a scholar He took part in India Against Corruption in 2011 along with Anna Hazare.

Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi is not just a social worker or a politician but an exemplary visionary who is just right focuses only one mission and that is Food for All Initiative. According to Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi that it is the most important right of any individual to have food and it’s the responsibility of the government and every individual to see that no one sleeps hungry. Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi is also in favor of forgiving all the burden of loans on farmers so that they can yield more and fulfill all requirements related to food. One more major achievement which Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi have is being a TED Speaker at a time when only Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were part of it early.

Kable Rushaid Rizvi sense of equality, sense of religion, right to food, cooperation for farmers, these all thoughts and vision certainly makes him a gem for the society who can not only bring change in the society but also uplift the society to a greater extent.

