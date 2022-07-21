HSM Sets A Record By Hosting A 4-Hour Career Counselling Session With 2500 Parents In Attendance

Even in today’s time, parents frequently adhere to the conventional wisdom that strong academic achievements are the foundation for a promising future. They mistakenly push their child toward a career that he or she has no interest in since they are not aware of alternative careers apart from the standard options of a Doctor, Engineer, MBA etc. In order to assist parents in assisting their children in selecting the appropriate professional route based on their skills and aptitude, High School Moms (HSM) recently held a session lasting over 4 hours with more than 2500 parents in attendance worldwide.

Most parents begin preparing a mental plan for their children's future as soon as they enrol their children in school. Parents take the initiative to educate their children about the many academic specialties and the advantages of each. Parents not only encourage their kids, but also support them in making choices.

Abhishek Gupta, Founder and CEO of HSM and INACE said, “Parents play a huge part in helping their kids choose a job. Their ideas and attitudes toward work—which are heavily reliant on their parents for information—as well as the motivation they give to propel them toward success—are all determined by them. HSM organised and led this event to inform parents about many career options, new age colleges, and how parents should assist their children in choosing a job depending on their interests and abilities..”

He further added, “Most of the students in India are forced into engineering and medical professions whereas they can be top psychologists or lawyers. Negative effects emerge from overbearing parental supervision over adolescents' career decisions. Parents need to be warned about expecting their kids to achieve their own ambitions or viewing their kids' successes as a reflection on themselves. They also determine the level of education or training that their children receive. It is common knowledge that as kids get older, they take on their parents' perspectives and methods.”

The session provided a comprehensive overview of the college and career journey. It covered numerous positive changes that the National Education Policy (NEP) can make to the Indian Educational System in order to transform it into a hub of international education. The session also provided information on cutting-edge jobs or careers that will be in demand over the next 20 years. Mr. Gupta gave parents advice throughout the session on how to select the best universities and why some highly coveted overseas universities are still viable options. He discussed ways to pay for children's education and guided parents on how to create a scholarship-worthy profile for their kids.

Parents have an impact on their children's degree of education or training, their understanding of work and other occupations, their views and attitudes toward work, and their will to succeed. Most of this is picked up unintentionally when children and teenagers grow up and absorb their parents' attitudes and expectations of them.