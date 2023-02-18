How To Watch ESPN Outside US: Best VPN To Watch ESPN Plus In Canada [Updated 2023]

ESPN, or the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network, is one of the largest and most well-known sports networks in the world. It provides coverage of various sports events and programs, including NFL, NBA, MLB, College Football and Basketball, and more. ESPN is widely available in the United States through cable and satellite providers.

Unfortunately, if you are living in Canada or anywhere outside the US, you may not be able to enjoy the ESPN sports streaming. It is because of the geo-restrictions of ESPN. Fret not, if you want access ESPN in Canada, we have got you covered. This article explains 3 best VPN services that allow you to bypass ESPN’s restrictions to get ESPN outside US.

5 Easy Steps to Watch ESPN Outside US with a VPN [Easy Guide]:

Using a VPN to access ESPN outside US is a simple and effective solution for anyone looking to stay connected to their favorite sports and teams. With a VPN, you can easily bypass geo-restrictions and watch ESPN in Canada. Follow these steps to access ESPN in Canada:

Choose a reliable VPN provider. We highly recommend NordVPN

Download the app of VPN provider

Launch the VPN app and sign in to your account

Connect to a VPN server located in the US.

Once connected to a US server, go to ESPN’s app or website.

You may need to log in with your cable or streaming service credentials to access some content, but the VPN will ensure that you have access to all of ESPN's content.

Why is ESPN not available Outside US?

There are several reasons why ESPN is not available in Canada or outside US. The first reason is due to broadcasting rights. Broadcasting rights for sports events and programming are often negotiated between the sports leagues, teams, and networks. In some cases, these rights are exclusive to a specific network or country. In the case of Canada, the broadcasting rights for many popular sports events and programs are held by Canadian networks such as TSN, Sportsnet, and RDS.

Another reason for the absence of ESPN in Canada is the cost. ESPN is a premium network that charges a subscription fee for access to its programming. In Canada, the cost of licensing and distributing ESPN programming would be prohibitively expensive for Canadian cable and satellite providers.

There may be some other concerns about the potential competition that ESPN would bring to the Canadian sports broadcasting market. Canadian networks such as TSN and Sportsnet have a strong presence in the country and may not want to risk losing market share to a new entrant like ESPN.

Why do you need a VPN to Watch ESPN in Canada?

ESPN is an American subscription-based OTT platform, meaning it is only available in US regions. If you try to access ESPN without VPN, you will get a geo-restricted error. Hence, the only way to access ESPN in Canada is through reliable VPN. Fortunately, the only way to bypass the ESPN geo-restrictions is to change your IP address. And it is only possible with the help of VPN. Once you launch VPN, it connects you to a US server. As a result, you get a temporary US IP address and hide your actual location.

However, if you try to access ESPN in Canada without a VPN you will encounter the following geo-restricted error message:

A server location in a VPN refers to the geographic location of a server that the VPN service operates. When you use a VPN, your internet traffic is routed through one of the VPN service’s servers, which acts as a virtual gateway between your device and the internet. By connecting to a server located in a US-based location, you can effectively change your virtual location and access ESPN in Canada that is restricted to that region.

Best VPN to Watch ESPN in Canada on Anywhere Outside US

There are various VPN services that are great for watching ESPN in Canada. We have narrowed down the best three VPNs based on privacy, connection, speed, and other features.

1. NordVPN - Fastest VPN to Watch ESPN Outside US

NordVPN is our best recommended VPN for bypassing the geo-restrictions of ESPN to watch your favorite sports show from the UK. It is a well-known and reliable VPN service that has been around since 2012. Nord VPN is fast and reliable, providing a smooth streaming experience, even for high-quality video content. With its 24/7 customer support and user-friendly interface, Nord VPN is an excellent choice for people who want to access ESPN in Canada and need a VPN to bypass geographical restrictions.

Features:

NordVPN offers a feature of double VPN, which encrypts the user's internet traffic twice for extra security.

CyberSec is a feature that blocks unwanted ads, pop-ups, and other malicious content to enhance user security and prevent potential malware infections.

NordVPN has an automatic kill switch feature, which automatically disconnects the user's internet connection if the VPN connection is lost. This helps to protect the user's online privacy and security.

NordVPN allows users to safely download and share files through peer-to-peer (P2P) networks. This makes it a great choice for users who want to download torrents and share files without compromising their online privacy and security.

It offers obfuscated servers, which are special servers designed to bypass internet censorship and firewalls in countries with strict internet regulations. This makes it an excellent choice for users who want to access restricted content and services in such countries.

2. IPVanish VPN - Reliable VPN for ESPN+ Canada Live streaming

IPVanish VPN is a virtual private network (VPN) service provided by J2 Global. It is designed to help users protect their online privacy and security, as well as access content that may be restricted in their region.

Features:

High-speed servers: IPVanish VPN has a large network of servers, including servers in the United States, which can provide fast and stable connections for streaming content.

Military-grade encryption: IPVanish VPN uses advanced encryption to protect your data and online activities from hackers and other online threats.

No-log policy: IPVanish VPN has a strict no-log policy, which means that they do not keep any records of your online activities.

Easy-to-use software: IPVanish VPN has user-friendly software for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and other popular devices, making it easy to use for users of all technical levels.

24/7 customer support: IPVanish VPN has a dedicated customer support team that is available 24/7 to help you with any questions or issues you may have.

3. Private Internet Access (PIA) - Affordable VPN for ESPN+ Canada Live stream

PIA has a large network of over 33,000 servers in 77 countries, and supports a wide range of platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and more. Private Internet Access (PIA) is a feature-rich VPN service that offers a number of benefits to users who are looking for online privacy and security.

Features:

Here are some of the key features of PIA:

PIA uses strong encryption protocols, such as OpenVPN and WireGuard, to protect users' online data and activities. This helps users to securely access content that might be restricted in their country, including ESPN.

It has a strict no-log policy, which means that it does not store any data or activity logs that could compromise users' privacy.

PIA has a large network of servers located in various countries, including the US, where ESPN is accessible. This ensures fast and reliable access to the channel.

It also provides easy-to-use software for Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android devices. This makes it simple for users to install and use the VPN to access ESPN in Canada.

How to Subscribe to ESPN Plus in Canada?

Here are the steps to subscribe to ESPN+ in Canada:

Visit the ESPN website: Go to the ESPN website (www.espn.com) in your web browser. Create an account: Click on the "Sign In" button located at the top-right corner of the screen. Then, click on the "Create Account" button and follow the prompts to create a new account. Subscribe to ESPN+: Once you have created an account, you can subscribe to ESPN+ by clicking on the "Subscribe" button. You will be prompted to enter your payment information to complete the subscription process. Start streaming: After subscribing to ESPN+, you can start streaming content on the ESPN website or on the ESPN app.

Note: To access ESPN+ in Canada, you may need to use a VPN service like IPVanish VPN, NordVPN, or Private Internet Access to bypass regional restrictions.

How to Pay for ESPN Plus in Canada?

You can pay for ESPN in Canada through the following ways:

Using a US credit card.

Using a virtual prepaid card or gift card.

Using a Google gift card.

Using an Apple Gift card

How Much Does ESPN Plus Cost in Canada?

The cost of an ESPN subscription in Canada is CA$ 13.44 ($9.99 USD) per month, or CA$ 134.55 ($99.99 USD) for an annual ESPN Plus subscription, which is 15% less expensive. For CA$ 17.48 ($12.99 USD) per month, viewers can also bundle ESPN+ (with Ads), Disney+ (with Ads), and Hulu (with Ads).

This gives you access to a wide range of live and on-demand sports content, including live college sports, MLB, NHL, MLS, and more. It's important to note that prices may change, so it's always best to check the ESPN website for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Why is ESPN+ Not Working in Canada?

There could be several reasons why ESPN+ is not working in Canada, including:

Regional restrictions : ESPN+ is only available in certain regions, and access to the service may be restricted in Canada.

: ESPN+ is only available in certain regions, and access to the service may be restricted in Canada. VPN issues: If you are using a VPN service to access ESPN+ in Canada, the VPN connection may not be working properly or the server you are connected to may not be able to unblock the service.

If you are using a VPN service to access ESPN+ in Canada, the VPN connection may not be working properly or the server you are connected to may not be able to unblock the service. Account issues : If you have an ESPN+ account, it may be suspended or canceled, or there may be an issue with your payment information.

: If you have an ESPN+ account, it may be suspended or canceled, or there may be an issue with your payment information. Technical issues: There may be technical issues with the ESPN+ service or with your device that are preventing you from accessing the service.

If you are experiencing issues with ESPN+ in Canada, try troubleshooting your VPN connection, checking the status of your ESPN+ account, and making sure your device and software are up-to-date. If these steps don't resolve the issue, you can contact ESPN+ customer support for further assistance.

How to Watch ESPN in Canada: Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Streaming your favorite sports show doesn’t have to be difficult. While ESPN is not available in Canada due to a combination of factors, including broadcasting rights, cost, and competition. Sports fans in Canada may be disappointed that they cannot access the programming on ESPN. Luckily, they can access ESPN in Canada or anywhere else in the world with the help of mentioned-above VPNs that offer safe connection, fast speed, and much more.

