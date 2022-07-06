How To Make Your Goals More Effective, Per Ali Al Hleewa 

Goal setting can be a challenge, but you cannot succeed without goals. Ali Al Hleewa explains that plans give you a sense of direction and focus. When you set goals, it puts you in control of transforming your life, which allows you to achieve what you desire. People set goals all the time; the problem is that most people abandon them along the way. Ali Al Hleewa says this results from not knowing how to set effective goals.

The process of goal setting requires careful consideration and a lot of commitment. Ali Al Hleewa provides a guide on practical goal-setting, citing the steps below:

Believe in your goals

This is basic when setting goals. Ali Al Hleewa says it is imperative to have total faith in your goals and the process. If you have any doubt about your goals or ability to achieve them, then you will abandon the process along the way. Therefore, you must believe in your goals 100 percent and work to make them a reality.

Set specific goals

According to Ali Al Hleewa, most people set outcome goals, but people should focus on process goals. People will want to own a house and a car, but it becomes complicated without a clear outline on how to achieve that. This is why Ali Al Hleewa recommends that you set specific goals; for instance, decide that 5% of your monthly earnings will go towards your housing goals and that every couple of months, you will buy materials. By setting such a goal, you are not just dreaming of an outcome; you are actively doing it.

Set attainable goals

Ali Al Hleewa says many people set goals that are so big that they scare them. It is essential to set attainable goals; that way, it makes it possible for you to work towards achieving them. It is okay to shoot for the stars, but don’t set yourself up for failure in the process, says Ali Al Hleewa.

Being realistic about what you want to accomplish is essential. Ali Al Hleewa says you should set goals that you want to achieve and not what you think people expect of you. Once you get goal setting right, you are all set for success.