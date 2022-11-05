How To Make Men Chase You Reviews - Real Dating And Love Advice Book By Amanda Serna?

Being a high-quality woman with a great physical appearance is great if you want men to chase you. However, those qualities are not limited to you; several other women have them.

A man's instinct is to play the game, and he will do that, unless you do something different. So, to stand out, you must make the chase interesting.

This book, "How to make men chase you ," contains several reliable techniques to make a guy chase you. It explains the complex male mind in simple terms and presents numerous ways to make yourself a strong attraction.

What the Book Offers You

This book is all about getting the most from your love life. To make a man chase you, you must be willing to do things differently.

The book explains five major keys to understanding male psychology and getting a man to chase you longer.

Key One - Love Yourself

The book talks extensively about handling your inner voice, which tends to sabotage all your dating efforts. This voice makes you second guess everything and not recognize genuine intentions with the right man.

In addition, maintain eye contact when talking to him, be social and strike up a genuine friendship. Then, he will be convinced about his role in your life.

In the book, you will find out why men chase an independent woman who has self-respect and doesn't play hard to get. Men want women who chase their career goals because it tells them that those women love themselves and will not entertain less.

Women who love themselves don't entertain bad behavior and demand time and love from their men.

Key Two - Feminine Energy

The book explains the importance of using your feminine energy to nurture love and improve your happiness. Loving relationships don't happen overnight; the first date is usually when a man notices your feminine energy.

He'll feel special if you give him a healthy distance and do not overshadow him. You must place yourself in a position that will motivate him to keep chasing you even after years of marriage.

The book explains why it is important that you stay in touch with your feelings and emotions; your intentionality will make a guy chase you.

Still, on maximizing your feminine energy, this book has something for people in long-term relationships. If you embrace more self-care habits, you can show off your best features, and a man can hardly lose interest in that.

Key Three - Feminine Energy and Masculine Energy

Your femininity will not be enough to make a guy chase you. You must be able to see his masculine energy and blend it with your feminine energy.

For a relationship to work, put your best foot forward at the beginning. You must exude confidence from the start if you don't want a broken heart.

This book explains how masculine and feminine energy differ and how blending them can make a good impression and intensify the attraction. Men love women who are confident and do not just rely on their physical beauty to make a man commit.

This book also provides tips on what men love to hear to bring out the best version of themselves for you.

Key Four - Love and Support from Masculine Energy

Men want to chase their women but don't want to do all the chasing. Male psychology dictates that they should want something badly before they chase it.

So, you are expected to keep them on their toes too so they fall head over heels for you. Another major key the book offers is how to receive love and support from your man.

If you are an interesting person and a bit mysterious, you are well on your way to keeping the man interested.

For this key, the book talks extensively about managing your anger and keeping communication open to prevent the man from shutting down on you.

Also, playing hard to get will backfire if you don't know how to keep things interesting. You will also learn several ways to respect and appreciate him in this book.

He'll love this, and it will make him chase you more.

Key Five - Achieving Partnership

This book will show you how best to achieve partnership in your relationship. You should know what to do to make a man chase you while maintaining a healthy relationship.

The book highlights control as one of the wrong things you can do to stop the chase. Male psychology doesn't let them chase a controlling woman; they are just not wired that way.

You need to know when to give him personal space and when to spend time with him. Don't overdo the sexual hints; they will only make him chase you short-term.

You don't want him to lose interest, so tone down the controlling part and don't show too much of your naughty side.

The goal here is to look out for cues and adjust accordingly. This book explains how to do that; if you follow the instructions, you are on your way to making a man chase you for a long time.

About the Author

Amanda Serna, a relationship coach, and author, offers exceptional advice about making men chase you on her website. This website is for women who are tired of being sidelined and want a loving relationship.

The site's premise is to help women understand how to make men chase them, marry them, and stay in love with them. Amanda also offers private consultancy if you want one-on-one coaching on how to get your man to chase you.

Conclusion

Men tend to stop chasing when they win their love interest. The oldest tips are about making him jealous and playing hard to get.

When a man realizes he is in heavy competition with other guys, he tends to resume chasing. But this type of chasing doesn't last. You can rekindle the chase by spending time together, like playing games or going on dates.

Apart from the keys in the books, which offer the best tips to make a guy chase you, you will also learn how to change your energy vibration to become an irresistible woman.

Your man can fall head over heels in love with you. This book will give you all the tips to keep him interested and experience the same in your own life.

