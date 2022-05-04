How to earn Crypto with free boxes on BetFury

Cryptocurrency has become an overwhelming trend in recent years. Investing, trading, staking, and farming crypto are the ways to make a firm step into the future of digital money. Nowadays, the increasing number of startup platforms offer the ultimate opportunities both for a crypto newbie and a skilled investor. Let’s take a look at BetFury, the leading crypto casino , to find out how to earn crypto having exquisite entertainment.

Free Crypto Boxes

What could be better than free crypto? Only large Free Boxes with crypto. Take it right now and try your luck in order to become a professional. Even one withdrawal from one of these boxes is enough for betting, because a minimum bet in the In-house games is 0.00000001 in any currency! This great possibility is open to all Betfurians from Rank 1. All Boxes are replenished every 20 minutes. Open them during the day and get:

● Up to 0.00000089 BTC from Free BTC Box

● Up to 0.000099 BNB from Free BNB Box

● Up to 9 BFG tokens from Free BFG Box

● Up to 7200 FUNFURY tokens from special FUNFURY Box

For withdrawal you have to do simple actions:

● Follow the Free Crypto Boxes page

● Select a Free Box

● Solve an easy Captcha task

That’s all - your wallet will be filled with cryptocurrency.

What if the Free Box fills up and more than 20 min pass?

Nothing. Your coins will wait until you log in and press the 'Withdraw' button. Box can’t be filled over the stated limit. You can withdraw the filled box any time.

Deposit Boxes with up to 100% monthly Rate

Boxes are like a deposit in a bank. You buy a box for a certain price for a certain period. You can withdraw the full amount + % after the period finishes or withdraw the total expected amount with % by parts.

Monthly rate is the percentage that can be obtained in a month (30 days).

Percentage can be 7%, 15%, 30% and even 100%

For example: You buy a BFG Box for 100 BFG for 7 days with the monthly rate of 7%. In 7 days you will receive only a fraction of it. This is for those who do not want to wait for 30 days to get profit.

However, If you buy such a box for 30 days with a monthly rate of 15%, then in 30 days you will receive a full contribution and + 15% profit.

The number of boxes is limited and each user can buy one type of box only once. These deposit boxes are now available:

BUSD Box, UNI Box, Pancake Box, ZIL Box, Link Box, Chiliz Box.

Watch for new boxes, because they are bought like hotcakes.

Boxes Referral Program

Invite friends, send them a referral link and earn bonus crypto. Follow the step-by-step guide:

● Go to Boxes Referral section;

● Copy your link and forward it to your friend;

● Every time he withdraws crypto from Free Boxes you get 20% bonus according to the amount of the Box reward;

● For example, he has withdrawn 100 BFG, then 20 BFG is immediately credited to your wallet;

● At the same time, nothing is taken from the referral and your friend receives the total amount, and you get your bonus.

Like they say, easy peasy lemon squeezy. Try this fantastic opportunity and become richer. That’s why more invites - more profit.

Thus, BetFury Boxes are a fantastic opportunity to get more crypto if you're already a skilled user or start earning and become the owner of various cryptocurrencies if you are a beginner.

