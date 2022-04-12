How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself, Learn From CryptoGodJohn

We’ve often heard how the best version of yourself is only a moment of awareness away. And yet, only a few of us manage to discover the formula that will help us in a conscious journey towards becoming a more wholesome being every day.

Discovering just how easy this can be only by changing the way you see yourself and the world around you, CryptoGodJohn hasn’t just found the formula but has bettered it in unique ways too. Here, CryptoGodJohn shares some meaningful insights into how you can become the best version of yourself.

Know that the process of self-growth never ends

“Achieving the best version of yourself isn’t a one-time thing. You cannot wake up on a Monday and say you don’t feel like growing today. It is a process you have to commit to every day you live, and through every task you do,” says CryptoGodJohn. Indeed, you can become the best version of yourself only when you choose to learn and grow without breathers.

Don’t envy your competition, learn from them

“Don’t frown upon your competition. Think of them as open books that have exactly those lessons that you need to learn to beat them,” says CryptoGodJohn. Competing with peers is a good thing. It helps you push yourself to evolve constantly. And with free lessons from the competition, as well as consistency and commitment, you will always find yourself turning into a better version of yourself than yesterday.

Reach out and do good for inner satisfaction

No human is meant to live like an island. We all need to reach out to other fellow beings and feel the warmth that only a good deed can bring. “Inner satisfaction can seldom be embraced through materialistic achievements. It comes through what you do with these achievements to transform the lives of others,” reveals CryptoGodJohn. “Reach out to others, and you will find a unique sense of happiness. And this happiness will make you want to be a better person every day.”

Often, the things we assume to be the most difficult are simply the result of small steps that we need to take each day. And when, like CryptoGodJohn, you understand that being the best version of yourself is simply the amalgamation of several small changes you make in your life, you too can achieve success on every front in life.

