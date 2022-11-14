How Studiobackdrops.com Is Transforming The Videography Sector With Its Innovative Offerings

The videography sector is a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide, set to grow even more in the coming years. In India, the growth is even more exponential with the videography sector currently standing at a whopping $11.6 billion. It will grow at 9.5 CAGR in the next five years, making the industry an $18 billion dollar opportunity. This only accounts for the TV broadcasting and video streaming platforms. Short-form video platforms are also aggressively investing hundreds of crores to build the creator economy. In the coming years, the influencer marketing segment is meant to triple from $120 million to $350 million.

From brands to agencies and production houses to individual content creators, the opportunities are endless for everyone. The shift from image-based marketing to video marketing has been quick and complete. Consumers connect better with videos and brands and creators find it easier to push their message with videography. Even experts in different fields are choosing to create videos on platforms like YouTube to share their knowledge with people.

Amidst all of this is a key player who stands right in the middle of this growing sector, helping it evolve. Studiobackdrops.com is the largest photo, video, and audio destination in India and it is aiding the growth of both brands and creators. Their huge collection of photo, video, and audio equipment is enabling people to make professional-quality videos with ease.

From education, beauty and makeup, fashion, food, tech and even comedy - there are creators from every field who have taken to creating videos to connect with their audience. Videography has also grown popular in the last few years given how lucrative the industry is. Following YouTube’s success as a revenue-churning platform, social media sites like Facebook and Instagram are also now launching systems where their creators can earn revenue from posting videos to their platforms. In a time like this, it is important for both creators and brands to make content that gets them noticed and sets them apart.

And gone are the days when creating a quality video meant needing a high-end camera or digital recorder with corresponding audio equipment and studio lights to get your audience to notice you. Today’s content creators are equipped with just a mobile phone and their talent and setting the standards of videography in India.

Studiobackdrops.com is aiding this democratization of the influencer industry by providing quality equipment at affordable prices. Paper backdrops that were previously too exorbitantly priced for average content creators are now available at affordable prices. Fabric backdrops that were available on amazon were of cheap quality and not worth the money spent on them. Studiobackdrops.com in association with their Indian manufacturer has created a new paradigm of fabric backdrops through continuous research and development. They have even created their own specialty textiles to make fabric backdrops more user-friendly and portable.

Studiobackdrops.com is transforming the videography sector by offering every creator with the equipment to take their content to the next level. When a content creator upgrades their setup and video production, they immediately tell brands that they are the ones to be approached for brand deals. They not only increase their production value but also their brand value by creating better videos that get them more revenue.

Some of the biggest brands in the country are already vocal advocates of StudioBackdrops.com and its offerings. One such notable brand is Open, India’s 100th Unicorn, which had reached out to StudioBackdrops.com to help conceptualize and equip their in-house studio. As more and more brands and agencies look towards StudioBackdrops.com as a one-stop solution for all their equipment needs, they are onboarding the biggest and most innovative brands on the planet.

The massive rise of the videography sector is inspiring more people to leave their 9 to 5 jobs and create videos for a living. As the audience itself is shifting to consuming more and more videos, there is always space for new content creators to establish themselves. And when it comes to brands and agencies, videos will always be the more profitable route to advertise their offerings. The right equipment will always make a difference between a good video and a great video. And that is why Studiobackdrops.com is one of the biggest causes of the transformation of the videography sector in India.