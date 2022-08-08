How NEP 2020 Will Change The Entire Indian Education System

NEP stands for “National Education Policy 2020” - A Policy which brings wonders in the Education Fundamentals. It creates a drastic transformation in the life of many school and college students by introducing creativity, learning, experiments, visualization and art in the education sector.

From the beginning, NEP 2020 kept on changing with the changing period of time.

Remarkable changes made on the (10 + 2) Education Structure through the NEP 2020

Implementing 5+3+3+4 structure (Prior / Pre Education and Higher Education)

This structure implies the different age group of a child to perform the school lifespan. This concept derives the exact age/stage on how a child should be provided a best quality education. The age group is mentioned as -

Between 3 to 8 year old

Between 8 to 11 year old

Between 11 to 14 year old

Between 14 to 18 year old

It consists of a child's 12 years of life dedicated to education along with 3 years for prior education.

Let us understand this concept in the form of a table -

Classes Age Group Pre-School (Anganwadi / Play School) Class 1 to 2 Between 3 to 6 year old Between 6 to 8 year old Class 3 to 5 Between 8 to 11 year old Class 6 to 8 Between 11 to 14 year old Class 9 to 12 Between 14 to 18 year old

The aim of this concept is to offer prior education to a child and then aiming at the children’s higher level education. A child can enter into the world of creativity and learning at the little age of 3. He/She can make and choose a better world for themselves.

Framing Mother Tongue / Regional Language as a means of instructions

It is a very respectful gesture to implement mother tongue in the New Education System. With this concept, the education system is aiming to not only promote the mother language but also giving importance to the different regional languages. Students are now capable of learning concepts in various languages till class 5th. It also helps students to understand the importance and roots of their mother tongue.

Various options for the students at the Undergraduate level

For the Undergraduate level, students can opt for their desired courses either for 1, 2, 3 or 4 years. They can aim at completing their desired courses in 1 year getting a certification over a period of time, Diploma for completing any 2 year course and then degree courses of 3 or 4 years. It will also help the students to choose the best course on the basis of their capabilities.

Providing Equal Education to Every Gender and Category

This idea is to promote education to every gender, caste, category and disability. Everyone is equal in terms of getting proper education. Education is a right and power of every child in this world. This concept helps in providing education facilities to the different caste, category or gender. This concept always believes in providing education to those children who are neglected by the society because of their low caste, transgender and with any sort of disability.

Other changes implemented through the NEP 2020

1. End number of Entrance examinations held for the students in order to get entry at different recognized universities.

2. Producing different ways of Learning like online classes.

3. Introducing digital education in an online platform.

4. Teachers to be promoted or transferred on the basis of a merit-list.

5. Transforming learning into a fun and entertaining concept.

Conclusion of NEP 2020

● Implementation of skills, understanding and new learning methods in every child.

● More focus on practical learning rather than theoretical learning.

● Every student can get quality education no matter caste, gender or any disability.

● Different learning techniques and experiments used by the teachers.

● Freedom of choosing any subjects/streams with no boundations.

● Giving importance to the Indian Languages and Ethics.

● Equality in Caste, Gender and Category.

● Overall Development of the Education System.



