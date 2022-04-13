How Knox Wire Helps Financial Institutions Reap More Via Additional Income Stream

As our society has moved further into the digital landscape, one of the industries most directly impacted was the financial realm. Incorporate the growing popularity of cryptocurrency, and you have a new ecosystem that demands a financial solution that moves at the same breakneck speed.

Enter Knox Wire, a game-changing transfer service that is a modern product that does not only meet but exceeds current needs. Transactions that once took days or even months are now completed nearly instantly in real-time. Traditional wire systems did not offer any options for additional revenue streams, but Knox Wire provides this attractive benefit.

For years, problems such as high transaction fees and long times have plagued people, especially customers. Knox Wire has solved these problems thanks to its decentralized system by building an infrastructure on the Apollo blockchain. This means details of completed transactions will be available, and the information will be exchanged using encrypted digital keys.

Similar systems have application and training periods of up to 12 months, but Knox Wire participants can complete this process in two weeks. Instead of transactions taking 1-5 business days, this innovative system can complete them instantly, thanks to the database-blockchain model. People are willing to pay for convenience, meaning Knox partners can earn revenues through transaction charges and exchange rates.

As for exchange rates, Know Wire will interact with approximately 30,000 institutions in 200 countries while supporting 150 different currencies. That means considerable income potential for institutions that team up with this game-changing system. It is a direct competitor to industry leaders who are clunky and outdated compared to this modern network.

Offering a highly experienced team, security, transparency, and around-the-clock support, Knox Wire is poised to make waves in an antiquated industry that needs to shift its focus on moving forward rather than holding back.

