How Has The Digital Transformation For SMBs/ SMEs Changed The Cloud Migration process

India's overall cloud adoption rate has been significantly high in the past few years. Public cloud adoption has increased by 30% in the current year. This implies that the expected size of the public cloud shall be close to $13.5 billion in the next couple of years. In addition, the private cloud spending of the organisations has also increased significantly as around 40% of the Indian companies will look for dedicated cloud services by 2024.

One of the prime reasons for the rapid pace of cloud migration could be attributed to the constant growth of SMEs and SMBs, which have been at the forefront of digitalisation in the country. It is often difficult for the decision-makers of enterprises to realise the need for change from conventional systems to a cloud-based infrastructure. The role of SMEs and SMBs is therefore critical to ensure that the business decision-makers have enough visibility regarding the overall migration strategy.

Cloud migration and modernization is a continuous process that involves significant organizational change management spanning people, processes, and technology. Taking a holistic approach will not only help you navigate the journey successfully but also help ensure that your organization realizes new benefits—including efficiency, agility, and scale—once your workloads are running in the cloud

Cloud migration and modernization requires expertise in ensuring that the growing demand for cloud services can be effectively met. Enterprises need to collaborate with clients, irrespective of the nature and size of the business in which they are engaged, with teams of experts that can take care of the most critical process of migrating to the cloud

While the process is important and can be used across vertical or industry sizes, what changes is the way the process is implemented for SMB/SME’s. While there is a continuous focus on enterprise processes, there is a need to complete the migration process effectively.

Migration partners who have vast experience in migration of workload have been able to drive the whole migration process similar to manufacturing production line with the help of IPs that have been built over a time to automate some of the most critical parts. For example, proprietary tools can move databases from any cloud to Azure Cosmos's Casandra or Mango API with a minimal planned downtime of not more than 60 minutes. Tools like this and many other similar ones have been able to reduce the whole migration process to a 7-15 days journey, rather than months. This in itself is huge motivator to SMB\SME's, who don't want to and, in most cases can't afford to spend months on migration to the cloud.

Cloud migration could be one of the most critical decisions a business can make while embracing digitalisation. The migration process does not need to be difficult or complex, especially when experienced SMEs with faultless and impeccable track records are available to take care of the business needs. It is critical to notice that there is no 'one size fits all' strategy that can be implemented to ensure a smooth cloud migration.

An expert who can take care of transformation and restructuring requirements must be consulted to ensure that the best cloud infrastructure is implemented in the business.

Cloud migration teams should focus on the conception, design and implementation of scalable solutions for businesses with their own distinct cloud needs. Every project should follow the principle that user experience, information technology, and business goals are interrelated.




