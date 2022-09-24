How Do Changing Lifestyle Habits Contribute To Weight Loss: Facts And Tips By Shikha Agarwal

“I have seen many people getting frustrated and feel down when they see no significant progress in their weight loss journey,” says Shikha Agarwal. It is a common occurring case among people because they continue to confuse dieting as the method of intake less food, but that is not the case. A well-balanced diet indicates a plate where the food has good amounts of all relevant nutrients required for our body. Good nutrition is not just a dietary method, it is a lifestyle choice, when you understand its nuances completely, you automatically become mindful of your food, where you consider balance, moderation, and variety to feel healthy and energetic.

In the era of the internet, what food to eat and not to eat for weight loss is available at consumers’ fingertips all the time, but they are still not reaching their desired goals as they lack nutritional insights. Shedding fat is not an easy process as one has to consider the biochemical, metabolic, and physiological reactions that the human body is influenced by. The below list are some of the ways you can accelerate your weight loss journey.

1) Breakfast is important. It is advised to have a fulfilling breakfast because as the name suggests it is the first meal after a break of 8 to 10 hours of fasting. If you skip it, you might find yourself to be unnecessarily snacking throughout the day leading to overeating.

2) Eat meals at regular intervals. If you have 3 regular meals and include 1 or 2 more in between them in the form of healthy snacks then you can beat the temptation to eat foods that are high in fat, energy, sugar, and salt.

3) 4 major nutrients can help you in weight loss.

i) First is protein, it is a macronutrient and is also considered to be a building block for the human body. They can help you remain full and reduce appetite which will reduce your overall calorie intake (Green peas, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds, chicken, milk, cottage cheese, and eggs).

ii) The second is fiber and it serves the same function as a protein with the added benefit of treating constipation (Salad greens, peas, whole grains, beans, potatoes, and fresh fruits and veggies).

iii) Third, are surprisingly fats as it is a macronutrient too and required for fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. Monounsaturated is the good kind of fat that helps in weight loss (Olive oil, Ghee, avocado, nuts, coconut oil, and a few more).

iv) Fourth and last is carbohydrate. It is important if one wants to sustain their weight for a long time. Zero-carb diets increase craving and make you susceptible to irritable mood swings (Sweet potato, whole grain, fruits, artichoke, leafy greens, carrots, beetroots, broccoli, beans, and legumes).

Therefore all of these nutrients shall be taken in moderated amounts as excessive of it will create an imbalance of hormones within the body. You can receive all of these from eating plenty of fruits and vegetables

4) Increase physical activity and drinking water. The key to losing weight and maintaining that lost weight return is to indulge in at least 20 to 30 minutes of strenuous physical activity that will make you sweat. Excess calories can only be burnt through exercising and not diet alone. Sometimes people confuse thirst with hunger. Drink two glasses of water 20 minutes before your meals. It will trick your appetite which will result in less calorie intake.

5) If you want to practice eating smaller portions, try taking a smaller plate and bowls. With this, you can gradually train your mind and body to get satisfied with smaller portions of food. Practice eating slowly and don’t eat till the brim, keep yourself a little empty giving space to the food in the stomach to get digested.

Shikha Agarwal - Nutritionist and Health & Wellness Enthusiast hails from the city of Kolkata

