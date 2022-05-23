Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight

How Avish Educom Led By Its Experienced Team Manish And Nilesh Parakh Is Going Places

Educationists Manish Parakh and Nilesh Parakh have been observing the growing trend on skill based programs for quite some time now and based on their findings, established their multi-skill based programs under their educational institute Avish Educom.

How Avish Educom Led By Its Experienced Team Manish And Nilesh Parakh Is Going Places
Team Avish Educom

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 2:56 pm

The multiskill institute provides a number of skill based courses along with a placement guarantee.

As observed in recent times, the demand for skill based programs has gone up considerably as many students are opting for these courses in a bid to get better employment opportunities. Educationists Manish Parakh and Nilesh Parakh have been observing this growing trend for quite some time now and based on their findings established their multiskill based programs under their educational institute Avish Educom. Speaking on the subject Avish Educom's co-founder and CEO, Nilesh Parakh says, "skill based education is up and much in demand as the industry wants the curriculum and knowledge to align with the real world requirement and jobs. What students are taught theoretically does not apply in real world as these teachings are not transferable to day-to-day requirements of the industry, the reason why skill based education has to be pushed which has always remained low profile all these years owing to the overhype of these traditional education programs."

The educational institute's founder and chairman Manish Parakh seconds these thoughts, as he feels that this area has never been utilized and people are unaware of its potential. There are a plethora of opportunities waiting for expertise in many of these skilled subjects, which can be capitalized to a large extent. This was the sole objective behind founding their multiskill educational institute which has a number of skill based courses under its roof like Fashion Design, Interior Design, CADD Software, Civil/Mech, Web Graphics and Animation, Cloud Computing and Cyber Security, Tally and DCA/PGDCA/BCA which are extremely beneficial and opens up vast opportunities for its experts.

Related stories

Building Meaningful Relationships With The Audience Is The Key To Success For Trolls Official

TakaHisa - The Best Japanese Restaurant In Dubai

Speaking about its courses, Nilesh Parakh says that their Cloud Computing and Cyber Security program is much in demand as the world has transitioned their workings on to the digital realm which is susceptible to cyberattacks and hacks and demand for professionals who provide network security has been on an all-time high in recent times, the reason many are opting for this program. Its other programs are equally in demand and have students coming in from all over Chhattisgarh to get themselves trained. Avish Educom has helped many of its students get suitable placements in many big companies, with a recent placement done in e-commerce giant Amazon, which was quite impressive on their part.

Get to know more about Avish Educom on www.avisheducom.com and connect with Instagram @avisheducom now to know more.

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Avish Educom Manish Parakh Nilesh Parakh Education Educationists
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Dubbing Has Contributed To The Growth Of South Indian Movies

How Dubbing Has Contributed To The Growth Of South Indian Movies

2nd Test: BAN Face SL In Series Decider

2nd Test: BAN Face SL In Series Decider