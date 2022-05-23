How Avish Educom Led By Its Experienced Team Manish And Nilesh Parakh Is Going Places

The multiskill institute provides a number of skill based courses along with a placement guarantee.

As observed in recent times, the demand for skill based programs has gone up considerably as many students are opting for these courses in a bid to get better employment opportunities. Educationists Manish Parakh and Nilesh Parakh have been observing this growing trend for quite some time now and based on their findings established their multiskill based programs under their educational institute Avish Educom. Speaking on the subject Avish Educom's co-founder and CEO, Nilesh Parakh says, "skill based education is up and much in demand as the industry wants the curriculum and knowledge to align with the real world requirement and jobs. What students are taught theoretically does not apply in real world as these teachings are not transferable to day-to-day requirements of the industry, the reason why skill based education has to be pushed which has always remained low profile all these years owing to the overhype of these traditional education programs."

The educational institute's founder and chairman Manish Parakh seconds these thoughts, as he feels that this area has never been utilized and people are unaware of its potential. There are a plethora of opportunities waiting for expertise in many of these skilled subjects, which can be capitalized to a large extent. This was the sole objective behind founding their multiskill educational institute which has a number of skill based courses under its roof like Fashion Design, Interior Design, CADD Software, Civil/Mech, Web Graphics and Animation, Cloud Computing and Cyber Security, Tally and DCA/PGDCA/BCA which are extremely beneficial and opens up vast opportunities for its experts.

Speaking about its courses, Nilesh Parakh says that their Cloud Computing and Cyber Security program is much in demand as the world has transitioned their workings on to the digital realm which is susceptible to cyberattacks and hacks and demand for professionals who provide network security has been on an all-time high in recent times, the reason many are opting for this program. Its other programs are equally in demand and have students coming in from all over Chhattisgarh to get themselves trained. Avish Educom has helped many of its students get suitable placements in many big companies, with a recent placement done in e-commerce giant Amazon, which was quite impressive on their part.

