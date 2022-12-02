Horizon Neo ANC Reviews - Quality Bluetooth Earbuds For Sporting Activities?

Horizon Neo ANC is a pair of earbuds that offers Bluetooth connectivity to any device while offering noise reduction and a long battery life for anything the user wants to do. These earbuds are waterproof, and they include smart touch technology for ease of use.

What is Horizon NEO ANC?

Finding the best hair of earbuds for working out isn’t an easy task. When the user has over-ear headphones, they can get in the way of a workout. Plus, they don’t leave much room for fitting the way the user wants from day to day. While plain earbuds can also be helpful, everyone does not have the same shape for their ear, and they need a little customization.

The new earbuds from Horizon NEO ANC seem to meet all of these needs at the same time. The exclusive device offers built-in technology that enhances sound quality, reduces noise, and provides smart-touch support for any commands. With a long battery life, these earbuds are meant to withstand any of the possible time they want to spend working out, competing, and participating in any other athletic activity.

To get the superior sound quality that consumers want from these earbuds, the creators use active noise cancelling, which mirrors the soundwave in the user’s ear to get rid of outside noises. To experience the most obvious display of this noise cancellation, the user would need to be around a consistent dull noise. While noise cancellation features are not new to headphones, the exclusive use of ANC technology from Horizon NEO has only recently been miniaturized.

Purchasing the Horizon NEO ANC Earbuds

Buying a set of the Horizon NEO ANC earbuds can’t be done anywhere but the official website . The creators have curated three packages, each with a different quantity of pairs of earbuds, ensuring that users can get the best deal possible. Users can choose any of the packages and they’ll already be saving 50% (at least) from the $119.95 price tag.

Choose from:

● One pair for $59.95

● Two pairs for $107.90

● Three pairs for $143.88

All of these packages come with fast shipping so customers can use them right away. Plus, by contacting customer service (and paying an additional $15.99), customers can get access to a two-year covered warranty plan.

Frequently Asked Questions About Horizon NEO ANC

What will users receive in their package?

Every package contains wireless earbuds, a charging box, a USB charging cable, a user manual, a carrying case, and six different earbud tip sizes (to create the right fit).

How much storage space do these earbuds provide?

The total product capacity is 16 GB.

Are there any color options?

No. These earbuds are currently only offered in black.

How long can users keep playing music before the earbuds need to be recharged?

Most users are able to continuously play audio from the earbuds for about six hours.

How close to users have to be to their connected device for the Bluetooth capability to work?

The Horizon NEO ANC earbuds will maintain their Bluetooth connection up to 10 meters away from the source.

What is an IP55 waterproof rating?

This rating indicates that the headphones can withstand general weather conditions and sweating, but they do not have adequate protection from dust, low-pressure water jets, or damp weather.

What is the extended warranty program?

Consumers who claim the warranty program give themselves product coverage for up to two years if the device fails for any reason. The warranty is only offered for the earbuds from Horizon NEO, and no other product is afforded this option.

What isn’t covered by the warranty?

Damage that comes from fully submerging the earbuds in water will not be covered. The warranty will also be invalidated if the earbuds are lost, stolen, or dropped from a height of over six feet.

How long does processing the order take?

Generally, the creators process the order within three business days, even with the fastest shipping options. No orders will go out the same day it is ordered, but users will be sent an email when the order is shipped.

The creators of these earbuds guarantee that consumers will get a refund if their order has not been delivered within 45 days.

How much does shipping cost? How long will it take?

The shipping time will depend on where the package is being sent to, but it costs $8.99 to ship to the US or Canada. For shipments in the United States, consumers will have to wait 3-7 days, while orders sent to Canada could take 5-10 days.

What’s the return policy?

All purchases come with a 30-day refund policy, but the earbuds cannot have been used for the return to be processed.

To get more support from customer service, send an email tosupport@horizonneo.com or call 202-697-9152.

Summary

The Horizon ACN earbuds provide users with an experience that they previously had to wear exhaustively large headphones over their entire ear to achieve. The technology found with these earbuds works anywhere that dull noise is in the background, and users can clear a good distance between their smart device and earbuds. Plus, users can still adjust the size however they want with the six included adjustments. If users want to fully protect their device, they can contact customer service for a two-year warranty.

