Hindustan Zinc Continues to Set the Bar High for the Pursuit of Zero Emissions

Hindustan Zinc recognises today’s sobering reality about the environment, and it stands to play an important role in the pursuit of a healthier environment. The company is accelerating its efforts to raise environmental awareness and drive better action in this direction. In addition to its pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the company has embraced myriad other technology-driven and innovative initiatives aimed at the well-being of the environment.

Hindustan Zinc is acutely aware of the impact climate change has on the planet. Taking the same into consideration, the company has taken several initiatives to reduce the risk of climate change as a part of its sustainability development goals. One of their many environmentally conscious efforts includes keeping a close eye on the company’s carbon footprint along with efforts to reduce it. Furthermore, the company also prioritises sustainable policies and endeavours for the conservation of natural resources across its supply chain.

Pioneering a new era in mining operations

The continued environmental sustainability efforts have also led to the company teaming up with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) forums. Based on TCFD recommendations, Hindustan Zinc has aligned its reporting process with the global best practices for climate reporting. Driven by the belief that biodiversity conservation is also an important aspect of environment-conservation efforts at Hindustan Zinc.

The ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ campaign is backed by a global coalition of UN leaders, business organizations, and NGOs. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which leads the campaign, drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emission reduction targets.

Hindustan Zinc has also set up a long-term group captive renewable power development plan with a capacity of 200 MW. This Build Own Operate (BOO) project, will be based on Group Captive guidelines, with Hindustan Zinc contributing up to INR 350 crore. This project is expected to begin delivering electricity within 24 months of the Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) being signed.

Striving for an electric future

Electric vehicles (EVs) are a globally recognised means to alleviate dependence on petroleum products and reduce CO2 emissions. Therefore, Hindustan Zinc signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Epiroc Rock Drills AB, Normet Group Oy and Sandvik AB to introduce battery electric vehicles (BEV) in its underground mining operations. This makes Hindustan Zinc the first company in India to introduce battery-operated vehicles in underground mines. This partnership will allow Hindustan Zinc to replace diesel-powered equipment with electric vehicles, thus enabling safer and cleaner mining operations.

Along with the MoUs with leading equipment manufacturers the company has also deployed passenger EV vehicles, EV forklifts and EV light motor vehicles in its operations.

Sustain biodiversity throughout the life cycle.

Hindustan Zinc's commitment to the environment and sustainability is one of the company's core principles. For all its operations, the Organization has developed a one-of-a-kind and unique biodiversity management plan. The company is also a member of the IUCN Leader for Nature (LfN) India initiative, and it is committed to maintaining and restoring biodiversity.

To reduce its environmental footprint year after year, Hindustan Zinc makes every effort to conserve natural resources and deploy greener technology whenever possible. Hindustan Zinc is currently 2.41 times water positive and aims to enhance it to 5 times. The company is developing huge zero liquid discharge plants at all its smelters and mines thus reiterating its commitment to Zero Discharge from operations. All mining water pumped out of the mines will be treated and made available to their plants. Hindustan Zinc is currently investing approximately 400-500 crores in various water treatment plants, and it will continue upon the journey.