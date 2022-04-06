Himanshu Sharma Is Instructing The World On The Unknown Tech Life

Himanshu Sharma is a successful entrepreneur and a tech nerd who lives by the motto "Failure is nothing but impending experience."And it is because of this motto that he has achieved unrivaled success in the tech world.Himanshu is one of those whose understanding of technology is a total delight for individuals who wish to know more about the fantastic tech world in this technology-based world where nearly everything is operated by technology.His work has been inducted into the hall of fame as evidence of his international collaborations with major corporations such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Adobe, Uber, and others.

Himanshu has been working in the field of bug bounties, generally known as the VRP (vulnerability reward programme) for almost 13 years now. Himanshu's work entails a crowdsourcing programme that compensates those who find and report software flaws.Since 2009, he has been relentless in his pursuit of advancement. He became one of the topmost IT gurus in today's period as a result of 13 years of hard effort.

Himanshu is in charge of security at 5irechain at the moment. Bugs-Bounty is his co-founder. Bugs-Bounty is a crowdsourced security platform for ethical hackers and businesses interested in providing cybersecurity services.He is a skilled organiser with a background in computer and network security. Windows security, vulnerability management, Internet security, and ethical hacking are all areas in which I am knowledgeable.With a Bachelor's in Technology focused on Information International Technology from MCU Asia, he is a strong business development professional.

He is well-known in this subject due to his extensive knowledge. He has aided a number of people from various well-known businesses, including Harbajan Singh and a number of other well-known figures, in gaining access to their accounts in a timely manner.

Himanshu has also written two books, "Kali Linux- An Ethical Hacker's Cookbooks" and "Hands-On Red Team Tactics." In a world where technology is so intertwined and everything is so accessible, we must be extra vigilant, and when we fail to do so, people like Himanshu come to our rescue.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/0xhimanshu

