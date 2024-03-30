Name - Manisha Kumar
Designation - Chief Operating Officer
Experience- 15 years
Currently working as Regional Chief Operating Officer at Healthcare Global Enterprises, Manisha Kumar has over 15 years of experience heading large-scale super-specialty hospitals across the country. She is known for her expertise in healthcare business turnaround and start-up and growth strategy- She has been responsible for turning around a hospital business with a turnover of 700 cr pa and also has been responsible for starting up a 210 bedded super specialty hospital and breaking it even in a matter of 11 months.
She is an MBA from the Indian School of Business and started her business career early. She has guided and mentored many healthcare startups, is part of several healthcare think tanks, and also is head of the governing council promoting healthcare service exports which is run by the Union Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Government of India.
Advertisement
For her accomplishments, she has been a recipient of several national and international healthcare awards including the Global Woman Leader Award, and has been recognized in the elite list of 40 under 40 Top Healthcare Personalities in Business World Magazine in 2022.
Awards - •Medgate Healthcare Personality of the Year 2022 – Awarded by Medgate Today Magazine and AMG. Healthcare Personality 40 Under 40 List awardee by BW Business World (BusinessWorld Magazine) – 2021 • Global Woman Leader Award by CMO Asia and World Women Congress Karnataka – 2022 • Karnataka Woman Leader Award - Dec 2020 •Interviewed by Women Entrepreneur magazine for being the leading women businessperson of the year – 2021 •Featured in Your Story Media for exemplary management of Covid 19 through Wave 1 and Wave 2 – 2020-2021 Top 40 under 40 (Healthcare personalities) – May 2021 •Indian Express – Express Healthcare Award for operational Excellence – 2019