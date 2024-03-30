Currently working as Regional Chief Operating Officer at Healthcare Global Enterprises, Manisha Kumar has over 15 years of experience heading large-scale super-specialty hospitals across the country. She is known for her expertise in healthcare business turnaround and start-up and growth strategy- She has been responsible for turning around a hospital business with a turnover of 700 cr pa and also has been responsible for starting up a 210 bedded super specialty hospital and breaking it even in a matter of 11 months.