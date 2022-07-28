HATIL Celebrates Five Successful Years In India With Participation In The INDEX Fair Delhi-2022

HATIL Complex Ltd. is a three-decade-old Bangladeshi furniture company known for its modern designs crafted with elegance. It is one of the top furniture brands and the largest furniture exporter in its home country. The unique and inimitable designs, extraordinary craftsmanship, and unparalleled quality enable HATIL to distribute its furniture under its brand name globally.

The fast-growing company enjoys a worldwide presence, having created a name for itself and demand for its products. Outside of Bangladesh, HATIL has showrooms in India and Bhutan and exports to Canada, the USA, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company plans to expand its global footprint with a special focus on the Indian furniture market, which is expected to grow at a 12% CAGR until 2026.

HATIL has completed a growth-filled journey of five years in India. It entered the country in 2017, with its first outlet in Zirakpur, Punjab. Despite the pandemic and related disruptions, it has strengthened its foothold in the market and recently launched its 26th showroom, leveraging a franchise model with the help of local partners.

The company has showrooms in tier-II cities across eight states and two union territories, with a notable presence in the North-East, the East, and the North of India. The brand has showrooms in Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Maharashtra. HATIL plans to keep up the momentum and establish fifty showrooms in the country in the next five years.

To reach out to new prospective partners, the company has participated in the INDEX Trade Fair to showcase its products. INDEX is India’s leading international trade fair exhibition and the largest focused commercial platform for interiors, architecture, and design. Established in 1989, INDEX is in its 33rd year and witnesses participation from over 500 companies and more than 3,500 brands.

HATIL displayed a vast collection of living room, dining room, and bedroom furniture, alongside other products. The event was scheduled from July 22nd to July 24th, 2022. The fair was spread across an enormous 2,00,000 square feet space in the Pragati Maidan area, in the heart of Delhi. The event witnessed a footfall of more than 15,000 visitors in these three days. Being a ‘trade and business only’ exhibition, INDEX ensures a highly focused, strategic visitor profile.

Talking about HATIL’s participation at the trade fair, Mr. Selim H Rahman, Managing Director, HATIL Bangladesh, shared, "We, at HATIL, recognize the growth potential of the Indian furniture market. We believe that INDEX Delhi-2022 will allow us to showcase our products to the right audience. The visitors include dealers, distributors, architects, bulk buyers, and other groups, which would enable us to build new franchise partnerships and increase sales to further our goals."

In the middle of the event, on 23rd July, 2022, HATIL hosted its first meet for its PAN India dealers and partners at the Lalit Delhi. The occasion was graced by H.E. Mr. Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India as the Chief Guest. Besides, Dr. Mandeep Kumar Batish, Joint Commissioner, DG Vigilance, CBIC, Govt. of India, ornated the event as the Special Guest. Among the other dignitaries, Mr. Md. Nural Islam, Deputy High Commissioner, & Dr. A.K.M. Atiqul Haque, Minister (Commerce) from the Mission were also present. India’s former election commissioner of UTs, Sh. Narendra Kumar IAS was invited there as well. Mr. Selim H Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of HATIL Bangladesh attended as the Event Chair. Mr. Mizanur Rahman, Director of Finance and Accounts, HATIL Bangladesh was also present. More than 50 people from all over India attended this event. The participants discussed HATIL’s performance in India so far. And this led to their future action plan based on the socio-economic trends in India.

"We face competition from local manufacturers and international players; all are trying to capture the market. Our presence in India for over half a decade has helped us understand the customers' needs, and we have received great acceptance and love from them. HATIL stands out for its quality, style, and price, presenting the perfect balance for the Indian customer. We strive for excellence and ensure superiority in our products.", Mr. Md. Mizanur Rahman Mamun, Director of Finance and Accounts, HATIL Bangladesh, speaking about the brand’s USPs.

From carefully chosen raw materials to leveraging robots, the brand has left no stone unturned to become everything it stands for today. HATIL utilizes the highest quality of wood, imported from across the globe, to make its products. In addition, it leverages robotic cutting, knitting, and robotic spray machines in its two state-of-the-art facilities in Bangladesh to deliver precision and significantly reduce wastage. Furthermore, these factories provide a livelihood to over 3,000 local artisans who lend their workmanship to the brand.

Over the past few years, HATIL has undertaken measures to increase its production capacity to cater to the needs of customers across the globe. As a result, the company’s manufacturing facilities have a combined production capacity of 48,000 pieces of furniture per month.

HATIL traces its roots to H.A. Timber Industries Ltd., founded in 1963 by the late Al-Haj Mr. Habibur Rahman. Started as a family business, it inspired his son, Mr. Selim H Rahman, to understand the customers' needs, intent, and the market and establish HATIL Furniture in 1989. The Rahman family has been a game-changer for the Bangladesh furniture industry with the creation of a global brand that is loved in its home and abroad.

HATIL participated in the INDEX Trade Fair, held from 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM on 22nd, 23rd, and 24th July 2022 at Booth D2, Hall 5, International Convention cum Exhibition Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, Delhi.