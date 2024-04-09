Guy Donates 50K Good Day Note To Coconut Vendor, Netizens Call Him Indian Mr Beast

Instagram is full of crazy and surprising videos, in this league a new video has come up, which captures a prank turn into a wholesome moment.
Aryan Kataria, a creator from Mumbai, known for his prank videos on Instagram, decided to surprise a local nariyal pani vendor by buying 50,000 worth of nariyal pani. Yes, you heard it right!
In the video, the creator can be seen finding a 50k note in his pocket. This is a Good Day Bank Of Small wins note which gives you cashback. But instead of keeping it for himself, he decides to give it to a coconut vendor, with whom he had shared some light-hearted banter before.
The vendor goes from confusion to bewilderment to happy smiles when he realizes that this isn't a prank and actually gets the cashback in his account.
Comment section of this video is filled with a mix of humourous and sweet replies. Where a user hails the creator as “Mr Beast of India”, another user comments “Lifetime nariyal pani free me milna chahiye tujhe” and a lot of them are fans of the vendor’s smile, saying “uncle me vibe toh hai” and “uncle deserves all the 50k notes in the world”
In a world where it feels like good news is hard to come by, it's stories like these that make our day a Good Day. :)