Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight

Gurinder Singh Bhatti, Saving Youngsters From Fraudsters Luring Them With Marriages For Settling Overseas

Gurinder Singh Bhatti, saving youngsters from fraudsters luring them with marriages for settling overseas. Bhatti has gone out of his way to ensure to get the money back from the frauds and hand it over to the families. These families did not have enough finances so they had borrowed money on interest to fulfill the dreams of their children.

Gurinder Singh Bhatti, Saving Youngsters From Fraudsters Luring Them With Marriages For Settling Overseas
Gurinder Singh Bhatti

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 3:17 pm

Saving the youngsters from falling prey to the frauds who lure them for an “easy overseas settlement” through phoney marriages has become Gurinder Singh Bhatti, the philanthropist cum influencer.  

Earlier, there used to be stray cases of these fake marriages wherein the girls and boys from punjab used to get married to their kin living overseas so as to get an easy spouse visa to the country concerned. But now the situation has worsened as agents catch hold of individuals who are ready to pay hefty amounts to settle abroad and introduce them to the permanent residents or citizens living in specific countries which is followed by “fake weddings”. Soon after the girl/ boy moves to the overseas destination, the marriage is nullified. “However, in many cases, young girls and boys are duped as despite spending lacs  they are unable to reach respective countries.” reveals Bhatti.  

He also added that it is very important to educate youth about the ongoing fraud practices in the name of fake marriages. “I have helped dozens of young girls and boys by personally taking up their cases where they had been cheated by the fraud agents in connivance with the overseas residents looking for easy preys. It pains to see people taking advantage of the youngsters and their desperation to settle overseas, thus I have pledged to keep fighting against this malpractice for the rest of my life,” shares Bhatti.  

Related stories

Overseas Education Consultant Yashi Shukla Is Making Financial Aid More Accessible

Future Nexus 4.0: India Reaches Out Globally Through Skill Integrated Education 

Once Halted From Education Now Spreading Education Across The Globe

Also, Bhatti has gone out of his way to ensure to get the money back from the frauds and hand it over to the families. These families did not enough finances so they had borrowed money on interest to fulfil the dreams of their children.  

“Punjab police, some individuals and NGOs too have helped me in this struggle which we plan to continue. Most importantly, I am planning to organise meetings in villages and town across Punjab to create awareness in people against this malpractice,” Bhatti went on to add. 

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Students Education Foreign Education Study Abroad Scams/Frauds/Rackets Philanthropist Influencer Punjab
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo