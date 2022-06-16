Gurinder Singh Bhatti, Saving Youngsters From Fraudsters Luring Them With Marriages For Settling Overseas

Saving the youngsters from falling prey to the frauds who lure them for an “easy overseas settlement” through phoney marriages has become Gurinder Singh Bhatti, the philanthropist cum influencer.

Earlier, there used to be stray cases of these fake marriages wherein the girls and boys from punjab used to get married to their kin living overseas so as to get an easy spouse visa to the country concerned. But now the situation has worsened as agents catch hold of individuals who are ready to pay hefty amounts to settle abroad and introduce them to the permanent residents or citizens living in specific countries which is followed by “fake weddings”. Soon after the girl/ boy moves to the overseas destination, the marriage is nullified. “However, in many cases, young girls and boys are duped as despite spending lacs they are unable to reach respective countries.” reveals Bhatti.

He also added that it is very important to educate youth about the ongoing fraud practices in the name of fake marriages. “I have helped dozens of young girls and boys by personally taking up their cases where they had been cheated by the fraud agents in connivance with the overseas residents looking for easy preys. It pains to see people taking advantage of the youngsters and their desperation to settle overseas, thus I have pledged to keep fighting against this malpractice for the rest of my life,” shares Bhatti.

Also, Bhatti has gone out of his way to ensure to get the money back from the frauds and hand it over to the families. These families did not enough finances so they had borrowed money on interest to fulfil the dreams of their children.

“Punjab police, some individuals and NGOs too have helped me in this struggle which we plan to continue. Most importantly, I am planning to organise meetings in villages and town across Punjab to create awareness in people against this malpractice,” Bhatti went on to add.