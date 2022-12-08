GuideLight Reviews - SnapPower GuideLight Electrical Outlet Wall Plate Worth Buying?

How many of you have woken up in the dead of night thirsty? And then you will get down from the bed and try to guide you through the eerily quiet and dark house to the kitchen so you can get some water from the fridge. But how many times have you stabbed your toes in corners, doors, and furniture while going to the kitchen and returning to your room?

For me, I often wake up in the night feeling hot and thirsty. I do keep a glass of chilled water on my bedside table, but there are some days that I forget to get one. So, when I wake up, and when there is no water on my table, I have no option but to pad my sleepy self to the kitchen. And since it was dark and I couldn't see anything, I would stab my toes, my hands, and even my head on that little journey which only lasted for about five minutes.

And for this and when my niece and sister came to live with us for a short period until their house was fully completed, we got the need to have something to illuminate the home at night. For this, we tried so many things. First, we tried to plug in some flashlights throughout the house, but it quickly proved to be ineffective. And then we bought dim lights that you can plug into the power sockets but quickly found out that they only last for a couple of days.

And after using so many different light sources to save electricity while lighting up the house with some soft lights, we came across these amazing power outlet covers called the GuideLight. This is a revolutionary innovation where you can replace all your sunkbox covers with these outlet covers. The built-in LED light will automatically switch on when it is nighttime, illuminating your house and glowing up the pathways with soft, warm white lighting.

It not only adds so much beauty to your house, but you will not have to worry about getting hurt while trying to make your way across the room at night. And since you can use this everywhere in your house, including the kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom, and practically everywhere, you can add it to your home as a part of your interior decoration.

Snappower GuideLights are essentially outlet covers with LED night lights. These lights are installed over the outlet in place of ordinary outlet covers and cast a warm glow on the shadowed areas around the plugs. They are like the seat-finding path lights found in dark theaters and airplanes.

Do you regularly go to the bathroom at 3 a.m. in the dark? Or do you have any small children or animals that like to walk with you through the dark corridors? If so, you might have bought night lights and installed them all over your house. However, what if we told you there is a better, more innovative, and more timely answer to this problem?

Snappower introduced GuideLight, a novel wall plate cover for an outlet that doubles as a night light. Instead of buying a lamp that requires a plug, you can buy this LED light.

Here is a thorough review to help you explore this state-of-the-art LED light cover, its features, and other information if you are now wondering how this Snappower GuideLight works. So here is a quick lineup of the GuideLight Review Document.

GuideLight Overview

GuideLight Specifications

How Does GuideLight Work?

GuideLight Features

Things To Consider Before Buying A Guidelight

GuideLight Pricing And Guarantee

GuideLight Conclusion

A Quick Note To All Our Readers

You must be curious about how we select the products for review and the reliability of our opinions. The procedure is as follows.

We carefully check to make sure that the things match all of our requirements before deciding which ones to evaluate. After that, we'll try these products ourselves to see how effectively they function and how reasonably priced they are compared to other options available on the market. After that, the reviews will be made available for reading.

Every test item is purchased from the manufacturers' websites directly. By doing this, we could guarantee two distinct things.

We can guarantee the originality and authenticity of the product. We test the manufacturer's payment channels to make sure they are safe.

We also recommend placing orders for the products we are reviewing via the official manufacturer's websites since these two are guaranteed to meet our requirements. Your personal information will be thoroughly checked for security and validity before being allowed to be used to place orders and process payments on that website. We also promise that your order will be delivered to your house as soon as the manufacturer promises after you place it.

Because of this, we suggest using the links in our articles if you're looking to place an order. By doing this, you can be confident that you won't be misled into visiting a phony website and instead will be sent to the product's legitimate website.

So, are you someone who is looking for a soft lighting setting to accommodate when you are sleeping? Do you want some lights to kill the darkness in the house after you put out all the light sources in the home? And do you want to stop stabbing and hurting your body parts while trying to make your way to the kitchen or bathroom and back?

Then here is the first and the best choice you can have! The GuideLights.

If you click this link right here, we can redirect you to the Exclusive GuideLights Website so you can place your orders securely and receive them shipped right down to your front porch. And with these snap-and-use power sockets, which will turn on automatically when the area is dark, you don't need to worry yourself about having to bother turning them on every night. The soft glow created by the LED lights will create a cozy environment every night to guide you and everybody in the house through the nightly needs.

And there are also some fantastic discounts and bulk offers on that exclusive GuideLights website that you can use to save a bundle of money. But you may have to hurry a tad bit since it is almost the new year and these discounts won't last that long. And the demand for these light sockets is literally erasing the stocks. So Hurry Up!!!

GuideLight Overview

Guide Light

Snappower GuideLights are essentially outlet covers with LED night lights. These lights are installed over the outlet in place of ordinary outlet covers and cast a warm glow on the shadowed areas around the plugs. They are similar to the seat-finding path lights in dark theaters and airplanes.

To free up both sockets for other devices, the GuideLight was designed to use less energy than a standard night light. Instead of worrying about how much outlet space is consumed with traditional plug-in night lights, you can replace outlet covers in gloomy places or buy enough to cover all your outlets.

GuideLight Specifications

Snap-on installation is easy.

No special screws or cables are required.

The placement of the screws corresponds to the standard socket covers.

Inexpensive and energy efficient

LED night lights with automatic on/off switch

ETL is listed in the US and Canada

It's easy to use and helpful to illuminate dark areas.

Long-lasting LED lights can last up to 25 years.

How Does GuideLight Work?

GuideLight is a traditional socket cover with night light functionality, although it has an automatic LED light along the underside of the surface. It makes it more practical than typical coverage, although it's not easily spotted from more than a few feet away. The GuideLight is fitted with tiny metal rods that clip onto the power supply, eliminating the need for wiring.

After replacing the old cover, you don't need to do anything else. GuideLight is plugged in and using the power. Instead of batteries or other external power sources, the light is controlled by a light sensor that turns on when it gets dark inside.

So, are you someone who is looking for a soft lighting setting to accommodate when you are sleeping? Do you want some lights to kill the darkness in the house after you put out all the light sources in the home? And do you want to stop stabbing and hurting your body parts while trying to make your way to the kitchen or bathroom and back?

Then here is the first and the best choice you can have! The GuideLights.

If you click this link right here, we can redirect you to the Exclusive GuideLights Website so you can place your orders securely and receive them shipped right down to your front porch. And with these snap-and-use power sockets, which will turn on automatically when the area is dark, you don't need to worry yourself about having to bother turning them on every night. The soft glow created by the LED lights will create a cozy environment every night to guide you and everybody in the house through the nightly needs.

And there are also some fantastic discounts and bulk offers on that exclusive GuideLights website that you can use to save a bundle of money. But you may have to hurry a tad bit since it is almost the new year and these discounts won't last that long. And the demand for these light sockets is literally erasing the stocks. So Hurry Up!!!

GuideLight Features

After an overview, let's dive deeper into the many performance and benefits aspects of Snappower GuideLight. You can use them to determine if these handy little night lights are beneficial.

Design

Snappower offers duplex-style cover plates with two holes and a single screw. The colors that best match your sockets are white, light almond, and ivory.

Performance

Functionality is the most important consideration before purchasing any GuideLight outlet covers. These lights work flawlessly in every respect.

The LED lights illuminate the immediate vicinity of the socket without glare. You can purchase a GuideLight and install it above your outlets in areas where you want more light. It is a fantastic choice for children's rooms. With increasing light height, the lighting also increases.

Light Quality

Some of the lights that last the longest are these LED night lights. Most LED lights can last up to 100,000 hours. Since you don't use these LEDs for more than a few hours at night, they take decades to break down.

However, you cannot buy new lightbulbs if the old ones burn out. You will need to purchase a new GuideLight instead. This is one of the few shortcomings of the product but is mitigated by the fact that GuideLights are inexpensive and will not need to be replaced for many years or even decades.

Ease of Installation

The GuideLight advertises a simple installation process. It is necessary to turn off the circuit breakers, remove the power outlet covers, and put GuideLight covers in their place. While simple, not every home has the same outlet covers, and GuideLights only offers one design.

It can be tricky to install GuideLights at times. To power the LEDs, the metal pins must contact the wires on either side of the back panel. These pins cannot be moved, so you may need to move some cables.

The placement of the exhaust screws can occasionally cause problems. Your outlet covers match GuideLight's two-screw style.

Electricity Efficiency

The sockets' metal pins use the electricity flowing through the wires to charge the LED lights. Therefore, energy costs would not increase significantly if GuideLights were installed in every outlet in your home.

Customers often select only a few critical areas for GuideLights, such as hallways, restrooms, and children's rooms. Three- or four-night lights around the house consume very little electricity compared to the same number of night lights.

So, are you someone who is looking for a soft lighting setting to accommodate when you are sleeping? Do you want some lights to kill the darkness in the house after you put out all the light sources in the home? And do you want to stop stabbing and hurting your body parts while trying to make your way to the kitchen or bathroom and back?

Then here is the first and the best choice you can have! The GuideLights.

If you click this link right here, we can redirect you to the Exclusive GuideLights Website so you can place your orders securely and receive them shipped right down to your front porch. And with these snap-and-use power sockets, which will turn on automatically when the area is dark, you don't need to worry yourself about having to bother turning them on every night. The soft glow created by the LED lights will create a cozy environment every night to guide you and everybody in the house through the nightly needs.

And there are also some fantastic discounts and bulk offers on that exclusive GuideLights website that you can use to save a bundle of money. But you may have to hurry a tad bit since it is almost the new year and these discounts won't last that long. And the demand for these light sockets is literally erasing the stocks. So Hurry Up!!!

Things To Consider Before Buying A Guidelight

Before purchasing this wall plate with an LED socket, we recommend that you consider the following:

What kind of lighting do you need?

How many GuideLights do you need to buy?

The Type of Guide Light That's Right for You (Explore Different Types of Snappower GuideLights)

Should You Get Motion-Activated GuideLights?

Check the screw placement on your current sockets to ensure it is correct. Ensure at least two of these match the GuideLight screw locations to avoid rewiring.

Considering these factors, you can decide what type and how many GuideLights you need. Where you install, GuideLight is the primary concern. You are always accommodating in times of need!

GuideLight Pricing And Guarantee

Purchases of GuideLight can be made on the official website. The following costs apply:

One GuideLight: $24.99 plus shipping

Buy Two GuideLights Get One Free: $59.98 plus free shipping

Buy Three GuideLights Get Two Free: $89.97 plus free shipping

Buy Four GuideLights Get Four Free: $119.96 plus free shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee covers all GuideLight orders. You can reach customer service as follows:

Email: guidelight@giddyup-support.com

Snap Power GuideLight, 426 E. 1750 N., Unit D, Vineyard, UT 84059

GuideLight Conclusion

The traditional night light is an excellent addition to GuideLight. GuideLight is a significant investment when you need extra light in the middle of the night. Additionally, if you want to upgrade your outlets without using much energy, consider using Snappower GuideLights. In addition, you no longer trip over the dog or the children's toys.

So, are you someone who is looking for a soft lighting setting to accommodate when you are sleeping? Do you want some lights to kill the darkness in the house after you put out all the light sources in the home? And do you want to stop stabbing and hurting your body parts while trying to make your way to the kitchen or bathroom and back?

Then here is the first and the best choice you can have! The GuideLights.

If you click this link right here, we can redirect you to the Exclusive GuideLights Website so you can place your orders securely and receive them shipped right down to your front porch. And with these snap-and-use power sockets, which will turn on automatically when the area is dark, you don't need to worry yourself about having to bother turning them on every night. The soft glow created by the LED lights will create a cozy environment every night to guide you and everybody in the house through the nightly needs.

And there are also some fantastic discounts and bulk offers on that exclusive GuideLights website that you can use to save a bundle of money. But you may have to hurry a tad bit since it is almost the new year and these discounts won't last that long. And the demand for these light sockets is literally erasing the stocks. So Hurry Up!!!