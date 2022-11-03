GuideLight Reviews: Is SnapPower Guide Light LED Outlet Cover Plate Worth It?

Do you frequently stumble in the dark to the bathroom at three in the morning? Or do you have toddlers or pets in the family roaming about through dark hallways? If yes, you may have considered purchasing night lights and placing them throughout your home. But what if we told you there is a better, more innovative, and modern solution to this problem?

Snappower introduced GuideLight, an innovative electrical outlet wall plate cover that doubles as a nightlight. Rather than getting yourself a plugin night light, you can get this LED nightlight that takes up no outlet plugs use.

If you're now thinking about how this Snappower GuideLight works, here is a complete review to help you explore this innovative LED light cover, its features, and other information.

GuideLight Overview

Essentially, Snappower GuideLights are outlet covers with LED nightlights. These lights replace standard outlet covers, are inserted over the outlet, and cast a warm glow over darkened areas around the plugs. They are designed like the path lights that guide people where to sit in a dark theater or on an airline.

The GuideLight was designed to use less energy than a typical nightlight and free up both outlet plugs for other devices. To simplify your life, you can essentially replace the outlet covers in your home in dark areas or buy enough to cover all of your outlets without worrying about using up outlet plug space with traditional plug-in nightlights.

GuideLight Features

Easy snap-on installation

No bulb replacements and convenient for lighting in dark areas

Long-lasting LED lights may last up to 25 years

How Does GuideLight Work?

Although GuideLight features an automatic LED light along the bottom of the outlet cover, it functions like a regular outlet cover with nightlight capabilities. This makes it somewhat more useful than the standard cover, though it will still be difficult to spot from more than a few feet away. There is no need for wiring because the GuideLight is equipped with tiny metal bars that clip to the power supply.

You won't need to do anything else after removing the old cover and replacing it. The electricity is connected to and drawn from by GuideLight. The light is operated by a light sensor rather than batteries or other external power sources, which turn on when it gets dark inside.

GuideLight Features

After providing an overview, let's go into greater detail regarding Snappower GuideLight's various performance and utility features. It will help you decide whether these helpful small nightlights are worthwhile.

Design

Snappower provides Duplex-style cover plates with two holes and a single screw for installation. White, light almond, and ivory are the three hues to complement your outlet plugs.

Performance

The most crucial aspect is how well they function before purchasing GuideLight outlet covers. In terms of performance, these lights are flawless.

The LED lights illuminate the area immediately around the outlet without any glare. A GuideLight can be purchased and installed over your outlets in places you prefer extra light. This is an excellent option for children's rooms. Illumination increases with the height of the light.

Light Quality

These LED night lights are some of the most long-lasting types of light. The majority of LED lights have a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours. It will take decades for these LEDs to fail because you won't be utilizing them for more than a few hours at night.

However, when the light bulbs burn out, you won't be able to replace them. Instead, you'll have to buy a brand-new GuideLight. This is one of the product's few drawbacks, but it is lessened by the fact that GuideLights has a reasonable price and won't need to be replaced for many years or even decades.

Ease of Installation

The GuideLight promotes a somewhat easy installation procedure. You'll need to turn off the circuit breakers, remove the existing outlet covers, and replace them with GuideLight covers. Although it is straightforward, not all homes have the same outlet covers, and GuideLights only provide one style.

Sometimes installing GuideLights may be a little trickier than anticipated. The metal prongs must touch the cables in the back on either side, enabling the LEDs to receive power. You might need to reposition specific wires because these prongs are immovable.

The positioning of the outlet screws can typically be a problem. Your outlet covers will match the two-screw design of GuideLight.

Electricity Efficiency

The outlets' metal prongs transfer current from the existing wires to charge the LED lights. Therefore, installing GuideLights on every outlet in your home wouldn't significantly raise energy costs.

Customers typically select a few critical locations for GuideLights, such as corridors, bathrooms, and kids' rooms. Three or four placed throughout the house utilize a tiny amount of electricity compared to the same number of night lights.

Things to Consider Before Buying a GuideLight

We recommend that you think about the following things before purchasing this led electrical outlet wall plate:

How much lighting do you need?

How many GuideLights will you need to buy?

The type of GuideLight which will be suitable for you (Explore different kinds of Snappower GuideLights)

Should you get motion sensor GuideLights?

Make sure you check the screw placement on your existing outlets. To avoid having to rewire, ensure that at least two of them align with the GuideLight screw placements.

Considering these variables, you can choose which type and how many GuideLights you require. The biggest concern is where you'll install GuideLight. They come in very handy for emergencies at all hours!

GuideLight Pricing and Guarantee

GuideLight is available for purchase from the official website. The prices are as follows:

One GuideLight: $24.99 plus shipping

Buy Two GuideLights Get One Free: $59.98 plus free shipping

Buy Three GuideLights Get Two Free: $89.97 plus free shipping

Buy Four GuideLights Get Four Free: $119.96 plus free shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee backs all GuideLight orders. For more information, contact customer service via:

Email: guidelight@giddyup-support.com

Snap Power GuideLight, 426 E. 1750 N., Unit D, Vineyard, UT 84059

GuideLight Conclusion

GuideLight is an excellent substitute for the conventional nightlight. If you need a little more light in the middle of the night, GuideLight is a superb investment. Moreover, If you want to upgrade your wall outlets without consuming too much power, you might consider installing Snappower GuideLights. And you won't be tripping over the dog or the kids' toys anymore.

