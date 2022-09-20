Goldco Reviews [Urgent Update]: Do Nothing Until You Read This

About Goldco

Goldco is a leader in the precious metal industry and is definitely a top contender among the Best Gold IRA Companies. With over a decade of experience helping customers protect their retirement savings.

The Goldco Precious Metals company is very well established, and an excellent company to invest in if you are considering a gold IRA rollover, or to establish a new Gold IRA. If you have an IRA, 401(k), 403(b), TSP, savings or similar tax-advantaged retirement account, a Goldco Specialist can help you protect those assets with a Precious Metals IRA.

Goldco also offers direct sales of gold and silver to their customers. If you have a savings account, a Goldco Specialist can help you diversify those funds with precious metals.

Goldco is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and triple A by Business Consumer Alliance. Based on their quality customer service, dependability and ethical business practices, they have garnered thousands of positive reviews by satisfied customers.

Goldco received national recognition in 2021 by winning the Stevie Award for Company of the Year at the 19th Annual American Business Awards. The company landed a spot five times in recent years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.

Goldco deals nearly exclusively in IRA-approved gold and silver coins and works with clients with existing or new precious metals IRA accounts. Clients receive detailed information including videos and e-books to help them create and build up the perfect precious metals portfolio to reach their goals.

Goldco says their business model and relationships are built wholly on trust as well as the rapport between their gold and silver experts and their clients.

Which Services/Products Does Goldco Offer?

Goldco is a precious metals broker that facilitates buying and selling gold and silver. All IRAs require a custodian to manage account assets, and Goldco assists with the related paperwork for smooth processing. Clients also receive a great deal of assistance rolling over an existing retirement account into a precious metals IRA.

Not all Gold coins are eligible for investment through a Gold IRA, as coins must meet a minimum fineness requirement of .995.

Goldco works with mints around the world to source high-quality coins that are eligible for investment through a Gold IRA, which is why they even buy back your IRA-approved Gold Coins at the highest price.

If you choose to invest in a gold IRA, you can purchase a range of gold IRA-approved coins to fund your account. Goldco works with mints to source high-quality coins eligible for gold IRAs, including:

● Gold American Eagle gold coins

● Gold Maple Leaf coins

● Gold Freedom and Hope coins

● Gold bars

● And more

If you'd rather purchase silver coins, you can choose from these options:

● Silver American Eagle coins

● Silver Maple Leaf coins

● Silver Lucky Dragon coins

● Silver bars

How to Open a Goldco Precious Metals IRA

Customers can call Goldco directly or fill out an application online to open a precious metals IRA. You’ll need to provide a Social Security number and other identifying information, as required by any investment account.

Goldco will mail or email you a comprehensive guide explaining appropriate precious metals investments. After reviewing the options, you can get help deciding what gold or silver is suitable for your IRA.

Step 1 - Open your IRA

You can open a precious metals IRA by signing an agreement to secure your purchase and understand Goldco’s terms of doing business. A company representative will then work you through the entire process.

Step 2 - Fund Your Self-Directed IRA

You can fund your precious metals IRA by rolling over assets from your existing retirement accounts. For example, 401(k), 403(b), TSP saving or IRA accounts can all be rolled over or transferred, those transfers and rollovers normally take place without tax consequences. More on this process will be addressed.

Step 3 - Purchase Your Precious Metals

Once your precious metals IRA is funded, you can choose which precious metals you’d like to have as part of it.

Why Should You Choose Goldco?

Unlike the dollar which has lost 98% of its purchasing power since 1971, gold's purchasing power remains relatively stable over time.

The inherent value of precious metals exists independent of any government. This gives them a distinct benefit over fiat money.

Fiat money is a government-issued currency. It is not backed by a commodity such as gold. Most modern paper currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, are fiat currencies.

In troubled times, governments try to solve their problems by printing more and more money. The end result is inevitably hyperinflation. The fiat currency becomes worth less than the paper it is printed on. However, the value of precious metals remains stable in the face of political upheaval.

Gold is a traditional safe-haven against inflation. Poor monetary policy and global turmoil make inflation seem inevitable. Inflation is the decline of a currency’s purchasing power over time.

Goldco Fees

Goldco’s required minimum purchase is $15,000. The company charges a flat annual fee rather than a percentage of assets. Goldco does not publish fees on the website but mentions frequent fee refund promotions.

Goldco charges a one-time fee of $50 to set up the IRA and a one-time wire fee of $30. The annual maintenance fee is $80, and the storage fee is $150 for segregated or $100 for non-segregated storage.

Gold storage and custodian fees depend on the company you choose to handle these services (required by the IRS). Average storage fees can run from $10 to $60 per month or as a percentage of assets ranging from around 0.35% to 1% annually.

Goldco Storage Options

When you open a Precious Metals IRA, all of your precious metals will be stored in a secure vault at an insured depository. The IRS requires physical metals funding for a Precious Metals IRA account to be maintained by a depository and administered by the custodial financial institution.

Goldco uses the best storage providers in the industry to safeguard your precious metals holdings. They have state-of-the-art security and technology.

The default storage provider that Goldco uses is Delaware Depository. Delaware Depository has over 200 years of experience in dealing with precious metals.

You can expect highly sophisticated vaults at each of the storage facilities as well as other types of security devices to prevent any violation of your precious metal investment.

Although you might initially want to store the precious metals in your home, the IRS mandates that they must be stored connected to an IRA account and at one of their authorized warehouses which has the appropriate insurance and high-tech security systems in place.

