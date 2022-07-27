Gnox (GNOX) Vs Shiba Inu (SHIB), Which Token Most Likely To Dominate 2022?

Almost all weak hands have probably been shaken off the market now, and we are left with those who have little sensitivity to price fluctuations. 2022 may go down as one of the most brutal bloodsheds in the crypto market, but it also presents an excellent financial opportunity. Crypto tokens like Gnox (GNOX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are gearing up for a bullish move, and it would be interesting to see which one dominates the market.

Gnox (GNOX)

Gnox, a new kid on the block, has piqued the interest of retail and institutional investors for its vision to transform the future of investing. For the first time, a protocol will utilize its own treasury to benefit the community. It accumulates funds by applying taxation on each GNOX trade. Every time a trader buys or sells the token, a 10% tax is applied to it. More than half of it is reserved for treasury, and invested in various DeFi protocols. Rewards accrued from these investments are airdropped to token holders as stable passive income.

Furthermore, 1% of the taxes is also credited every 60 minutes. So basically, you get exposure to passive income opportunities without being exposed to the underlying risks. Gnox experts do the work for you, while you sit back and enjoy gains. The huge presale demand is likely to push the prices further once the contract is launched. There’s a lot of scope for price appreciation, given that the token will be in discovery mode in the next Bull Run.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is back on investor radar as it continues to make noise in the crypto community. The recent market downturn may have pushed the prices down, but it is far from getting buried in the crypto winter. At the time of writing, it has a market cap of 6.6 billion, and the recent increase in buying activity is rumored to be coming from Ethereum whales. Shiba Inu is not just a meme token anymore, as the team behind it is working on Web 3 developments with the launch of its own blockchain Shibarium and a metaverse, Shibaverse. A strong community backed by huge influencers makes a good recipe for further upside. However, there’s only a little room to grow compared to low-cap gems like Gnox that still has a long way to go.

Join presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register

Website: https://Gnox.io



