Gleneagles Hospital is a trusted name for its best-in-class treatments in emergency health services. Combining a specialized team of experts, it has a team of the best doctors in India who are available round the clock to provide the best medical attention to ill patients. The emergency unit contains sections for accident and trauma, cardiac emergencies, and pediatric emergencies. They have further bifurcated the hospital into division units to facilitate services to the patients. These units include a Rapid treatment unit, an Evaluation and treatment unit, and a Decontamination unit.