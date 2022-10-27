Getting Up Close And Personal With Model And Actress Neha Shastri On Fashion Industry And Acting Career

The fashion industry is known for its charms and luxury life. With that also comes the trends and innovations that are transforming the industry every day. To stay updated and to keep up with the trends is a change that is needed and the upcoming actress, famous model, and influencer Neha Shastri is well versed in that change.

With practice and dedication, she has accomplished her bucket list and is now adding more things to achieve. Let's have a glance at some interesting questions to know more about her life.

1. When was the exact moment you knew that modeling and acting is the career you should be doing?

Back in 2018, I went with my friends to an event that was a fashion show in Delhi. I was always looking for the opportunity to be on the ramp and also my friends used to suggest that I should participate in it. So, I worked hard and participated in the competition; winning my first recognition as the fresh face title. That is the moment when I knew that I should opt for modeling as a career. Now I am also looking for opportunities to start my career in acting.

2. Did you face any judgment when you were starting?

I believe that's a part of every model life. I think every human is developed uniquely. So, yes I faced judgment when I was appearing for auditions related to my dark complexion and short height.

3. What are the big projects you have signed and when your fans should know about them?

In big projects; I have signed one song with a south Indian movie. I can not disclose the name now but will update it to all my fans anytime soon. Also, I am planning to launch my own cover song.

4. How is your journey in the fashion industry till now?

The journey in the fashion industry is always daunting. I really worked hard to get to this stage where opportunities knock on the door. So, I am always open to more opportunities and exposure. Throughout my journey, I have learned a lot of things and have brought the change to be able to understand how to be trendy and how to carry along with fashion.

5. Which male Bollywood celebrity do you want to work with and why?

I want to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir, he is one of my favorite actors. I really like his acting, the reason is that he is a very versatile actor, and multitalented. I would love to work with him in the future because of his natural acting skills.

6. What according to you is the best way to grow in the fashion industry for newcomers?

The best way to grow in the fashion industry is by working more on your skills, grabbing patience, and learning to be trendy. Also, the focus is really important to upscale dancing, and acting skills.

Please visit the link : https://www.instagram.com/official_nehashastri?r=nametag