Getting To Know Vanshdeep Singh Sisodia: Recreating The Journey From Bhopal To Around The World

A pioneer of passion, dreams, and creativity, Vanshdeep has exquisitely assimilated his talent with his hard work and pioneered the path to a flourishing career of his choice. Vanshdeep has a basic moto that he follows and this is also his advice for budding artists, “Don’t just use your mind to choose a career, rather focus on what your heart is saying because it is the combination of hard work and dedication that leads to a successful and peaceful career. And if I can do it, so can you.” Let’s see who is Vanshdeep Singh Sisodia and how he became who he is today.

1. So Vanshdeep how did this journey start?

My journey goes long back, initially starting with my curiosity about how pictures were taken and about blur backgrounds. On getting to know that I need a camera for this, I asked my parents for it since I was using my phone by then. In 10th class, I got my first camera by fulfilling my mother’s requirement of 10 Cgpa. I started participating in competitions but didn’t win since I lacked professionalism at that point. Then in 12th, I missed the mark of 85% and so I got a phone instead of a new DSLR. After this, I took a drop year but whenever I was bored with my studies I would go out to click pictures. At one point I even enquired about Djeeing as I was highly influenced by popular DJs like Nucleya. But I understood it was not my cup of tea so I planned to stick to engineering. Photography was still not my main career goal. But after getting into engineering, I left it after a month and moved backed to Bhopal for pursuing Mass communication and media. I started going around and exploring Bhopal and this gave a boost to my low self-confidence which was my only companion at that time. Then MP Tourism organized a photography event and I won that using just my phone. This was the kick point for me as after this there was no looking back. I got into collaborations, explorations, and many more. I worked with RealMe, One Plus, Lakme Fashion Week, a trip to Abu Dabi, and even delivered workshops for college students.

2. For you, who is the biggest support system?

My biggest support system is my parents. I believe it is difficult to support your child with the limited financial scope and venturing into a new field that is alien to them. However, even when I left engineering they stood by my side and acted as a pillar that made me stand up against any negativity. Along with them my friends and team are very important to me as they are the ones who have no filters when it comes to giving me feedback and that is something that has helped me reach where I am today.

3. Who would you say is your role model and why?

I have two role models, who inspire me differently. The first one is my confidant, my father. Unlike me, my father did not have a lot when he was a child. He completed his matriculation and after that, he started working as he belonged to a lower-middle-class background. He on his own took up loans and started a clothing business. He made sure that we as a family got all those amenities that he ever missed out on. He has always been there for me and I wish to give him even more than what he has done for us as a mark of respect and appreciation. My second inspiration is in film making and that is Sam Kolder. His work and lifestyle are what inspires me to work harder every day and achieve the level he has through his work.

4. As a hybrid shooter, what do you enjoy more, creating photos or videos?

I think this is a really tough one since I love shooting both photos and videos. But if I have to choose I think I’m a bit inclined towards photography since that’s my forte. Plus I’ve practiced it for a long time and it seems like everything is written in my brain like words on plain paper. However, when it comes to videography, it is surely time-consuming and requires more contemplation, with a larger team for execution. But there is scope for more creativity in videos and a panorama is available for portraying our idea. So I love both but in different ways.

5. Who are you in the future: photographer, filmmaker, creator, or anything else?

This question tops all but I think it is still unanswered for me as well. I’m still in the process of exploring not just the world but even myself. As of now, I see myself as a Creative Director and filmmaker, and as an entrepreneur in this field itself. As important as it is to earn money, I have my heart set on creating things. So, even if it is an entrepreneurship venture the heart of it will be created. So, it’s tough to choose at the moment but I know I’ll find the apt answer in my explorations.