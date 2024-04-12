A: When I went to film school, I was entirely new to the experience and understanding of the craft of filmmaking. So, I began working as a production assistant.



As I gained experience and the trust of my superiors, I started moving up the ranks. I worked as a production coordinator, a production manager, and an assistant director before I was asked to handle even greater responsibilities. With this increment, I began working as an associate producer and producer.



For post-production, my experience has been very standard. I began as an intern who would do odd jobs and be a gopher running communication between different departments and clientele. After that, my supervisor asked me to handle DVD authoring, leading me to tape conversions and digitizations for streaming platforms and Blu-Ray releases. As I became well versed in this domain, my duties increased to include quality checking which led to syndication and special edition releases for television series and limited series.



Following this, I gained even more experience as an editor for short films, commercials, music videos, and marketing campaigns. This in turn led to being an assistant editor on feature-length projects. With this cumulative experience, I was able to transition into the role of a post-production supervisor for the company where I began as an intern.