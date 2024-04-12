In the ever-changing world of filmmaking, only a few creators embrace the art of cultural exchange and collaboration. One of them is Josh Seven – A Director, Producer and Screenwriter. With a background in film school from Los Angeles and extensive experience in both film production and post-production, Josh has emerged as a visionary filmmaker setting up a base in two continents.
We are pleased to have had an intense chat with him, where we got the opportunity to learn about his journey, his early days in LA, and his current endeavors in LA and Mumbai. Here is all that we unearthed:
Advertisement
Q: Josh, what initially drew you to filmmaking, and how did your journey unfold from film school to your current role as a filmmaker?
A: My passion for filmmaking was fueled during my time in film school in Los Angeles. After gaining experience at a post-production house, I transitioned into film production, eventually carving a path as a producer. I've been fortunate to work across continents, applying my learnings from my experiences in Mumbai and Los Angeles.
Q: What would you say is your greatest strength and the foundation of your creative pursuit and success?
A: Marrying Eastern Stylistic Sensibilities with Western Storytelling Methodologies has been my creative pursuit and endeavor. One unique trait that stalwart filmmakers such as Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick, and Andrei Tarkovsky emulated was to have as much information and action happen in front of the camera without relying on additional work in post-production.
This deliberate choice has informed my storytelling quality, especially during my creative process. I write in a manner in which I will end up shooting the picture, and I shoot in a manner in which I will end up editing it. Keeping this in mind, I can visualize the movie before I get to set, so the only thing I need to do once there, is to get it out of my head and record it onto camera.
Advertisement
Q: You've worn multiple hats in the filmmaking process, including writing, directing, producing, and editing your own short films. Can you share insights into some of your notable projects, such as "It's Not A Game" and "Blindspot"?
A: When "It's Not A Game," was selected by the Cannes Short Film Corner, it became a massive milestone in my journey. That short film became a portfolio and recognition of my experience and creativity as a filmmaker on an international platform.
This validation was further fanned when my storytelling art in ‘Blindspot’ was showcased at different film festivals across the world. The acclaim it received for its screenplay strengthened my commitment to exploring different themes and perspectives, resonating with audiences both in India and beyond.
Q: Are there any filmmakers that have contributed to your understanding of filmmaking and creative vision?
A: A filmmaker who left an indelible impression on me is Roger Corman. Many well-established and renowned directors began their careers apprenticing for him. What can be gathered from Roger Corman’s approach is his innate understanding of respecting the salability and marketability of a concept. Prominent filmmakers who have gathered lavishly from these intricacies and executed them successfully include auteurs such as Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino. What is unique to both of them is that it is easy to identify and decipher their styles and methods as an audience member.
Advertisement
Their respect for sincerity and integrity to their voice resonates with the audience and they in turn, cheer them onwards with excitement and delight. Another filmmaker whose sincerity is embraced across the globe is Sir Peter Jackson whose presentation of The Lord Of The Rings both innovates and elevates the fantasy genre. Looking at such esteemed filmmakers, amongst plenty others, who have chosen to constantly reinvent the storytelling methodology has left a definitive impression on my craft and helped in honing my talent and style.
Q: Have you noticed any differences between the film industries in LA and Mumbai?
A: The starkest of differences would be the approach towards the work culture. In Los Angeles, I would approach set operations with a mental visual image where I would be at the center of a circle and each department head was standing on the circumference surrounding me. This made it quick and efficient to navigate the responsibilities and delegate. In Mumbai, I had to generate a mental visual image of a triangular hierarchical pyramid. Initially, this was perplexing, however, I chose to adapt to the circumstances.
Both of these different experiences were necessary for my growth and evolution, both artistically and creatively. Having had both understandings, my approach has evolved to incorporate what is feasible in the environment I am working in. This has also informed the creative process as I am able to write a story based on what can be executed and achieved successfully with the resources I am given.
Advertisement
Q: As both a filmmaker and a producer, how do you balance creative vision with logistical considerations in your projects?
A: Balancing creative vision with logistical considerations is a constant challenge for filmmakers. But, I believe that smart collaboration and detailed planning are instrumental in evading this hurdle. Of course, a supportive team of dedicated professionals only makes this seamless. I’ve been fortunate to have that solid support.
Q: You've also served as an associate producer on feature films like "BITS" and “Deadly Excursion." What has been your approach to producing larger-scale projects, and what lessons have you learned along the way?
Advertisement
A: As an associate producer, my approach revolves around meticulous project management and fostering a collaborative environment. From pre-production to post-production, I make sure that I prioritize clear communication and adaptability, ensuring that the project stays on track without compromising on creativity.
Q: How has your experience been working across different types of production roles?
A: When I went to film school, I was entirely new to the experience and understanding of the craft of filmmaking. So, I began working as a production assistant.
As I gained experience and the trust of my superiors, I started moving up the ranks. I worked as a production coordinator, a production manager, and an assistant director before I was asked to handle even greater responsibilities. With this increment, I began working as an associate producer and producer.
For post-production, my experience has been very standard. I began as an intern who would do odd jobs and be a gopher running communication between different departments and clientele. After that, my supervisor asked me to handle DVD authoring, leading me to tape conversions and digitizations for streaming platforms and Blu-Ray releases. As I became well versed in this domain, my duties increased to include quality checking which led to syndication and special edition releases for television series and limited series.
Following this, I gained even more experience as an editor for short films, commercials, music videos, and marketing campaigns. This in turn led to being an assistant editor on feature-length projects. With this cumulative experience, I was able to transition into the role of a post-production supervisor for the company where I began as an intern.
Advertisement
Q: Your films have garnered recognition at international festivals, from Cannes to AAB International Film Festival. How do you approach storytelling to resonate with diverse audiences, bridging cultural divides?
A: I aim to craft stories that transcend geographical boundaries and explore universal themes while honoring cultural diversities. I ensure this through the embrace of authenticity and empathy in creating narratives that foster connections and understanding across communities.
Q: Looking ahead, what are your aspirations as a filmmaker, and what themes or genres do you hope to explore in your future projects?
A: A good story which is well told will always find its audience. The stories which resonate the longest and loudest are those with the highest sincerity in their presentation and delivery.
Advertisement
An incredibly high quality production engages the audience through acknowledgment of their experience and creates a space to generate and build empathy. Stories which encourage and embrace such epiphanies stand the test of time and remain relevant through their timelessness.
I aspire to continue collaborating with creative talents who welcome opportunities for pushing boundaries in storytelling and I'm eager to delve into genres like science fiction, horror and animation to explore these further.
Q: Any advice for aspiring filmmakers looking to embark on a similar journey?
A: Exposure to new and fresh perspectives always rejuvenates the creative spirit. Being open to other styles and manners of storytelling, both at home and across the globe, gives us insights into improving and polishing our own methods to be relevant and contemporary.
Advertisement
As a storyteller, filmmaking is one medium amongst many to reach out to an audience. Keeping the quill active and tip inked while scribing away the letters can be pursued on top of any paper and across any plane. Certainly, there is an element of a poetic license I have exercised in there, but the point remains. There is no need to limit ourselves when imagination itself is our gift.
Josh's journey as a filmmaker embodies the spirit of resilience, creativity, and cultural exchange. His commitment to storytelling as a means of bridging communities is both inspiring and impactful. As he continues to push boundaries and explore new horizons in filmmaking, his vision serves as a beacon for aspiring creators worldwide.