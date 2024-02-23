Get Ready For Threads Of Innovation: Bharat Tex 2024 Opens Its Doors On February 26th!

Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated Bharat Tex 2024, inspired by the 5F Vision of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is set to kick off on February 26th, weaving a tapestry of innovation, collaboration, and growth for the global textile industry.

This four-day event, to be held at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in NewDelhi, brings together over 3,500+ exhibitors and 40,000+ trade visitors from 50+ countries. Get ready to immerse yourself in: