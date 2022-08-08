Gender Mainstreaming Research Association Conducts Training Program For Tasar Silk Trainers In Chhattisgarh

Gender Mainstreaming in collaboration with District Administration and Regional Silk Board conducted week long training program for 30 trainers from Jagdalpur under their ToT (Train-The-Trainers). As part of the program, the trainers were trained in cocoon cultivation, picking, sorting, maintenance, cooking, yarn making etc.

Gender Mainstreaming Research Association (GMRA) is a Delhi based NGO that works with artists, cultural entrepreneurs and craftsmen from traditional industries/trades across Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, helping them modernize their practices and make market ready products.

During the week-long program, 30 women trainers from Bastar region were trained in different aspects of tasar silk processes. In the closing ceremony, all 30 trainers were given certificates of completion of training by MLA Rekhchand Jain and Dr. Pooja Jha, Director of Gender Mainstreaming Research Association. Along with this, along with participation stipend of Rs. 5000.

At the closing and certificate distribution ceremony, MLA Rekhchand Jain while addressing the newly certified trainers said that the efforts of Shri Bhupesh Baghel i, through his impeccable Silk Mission will surely increase the overall silk production in Chhattisgarh and will soon Chhattisgarh silk will become a globally recognized brand. Shri Jain said that today, 20 women have been provided with machines by the government and 30 women have been trained by the Gender Mainstreaming Research Association. More machines will be provided to people so that more yarn can be made, apart from this, training will also be given to make clothes so that they can get more value and there will be no shortage of money for this.

Shri Jain added that Shri Bhupesh Baghel ji is committed to developing the Bastar region as one of the most developed regions in the country. Soon, it will turn into a model of development. CM Baghel ji has assured that there will never be a fund shortage for developmental work in Bastar.

On the occasion, Dr. Pooja Jha, Founder, Gender Mainstreaming Research Association said that the women here are very talented, and would benefit greatly from the knowledge of new methods. Our organization will continue to do more so that Chhattisgarh can also become equivalent in silk industry like Bangalore. India is one of the world’s largest producers of silk, yet today we have to import silk. By using modern methods, the right machines and reducing waste, we can reduce our exports. Dr. Pooja thanked the District Administration and the Silk Board for their cooperation and said that we will continue to work together to promote the silk industry and improve its quality.