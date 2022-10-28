Gem Bottle Reviews: Quality Crystal Water Bottle With Real Benefits?

The usage of crystals has skyrocketed recently. Most people claim that they hold magical and healing power. Ancient tribes used crystals in religious ceremonies and rituals. Similarly, adorning garments with crystals, or wearing crystal jewelry, can help ward off bad energy.

People are rediscovering the mystical power of crystals. Some claim that certain gemstones can attract wealth, health, and happiness.

About Gem Bottles

Gem Bottles are high-quality, unique borosilicate glass bottles that may improve health and wealth and support happiness. The mystical bottles have two chambers, one for holding the water and the other for the gemstone. Customers can choose from five different crystals to tap the energy they desire to boost their wealth, health, relationship, or happiness.

Individuals may use the Gem bottle as a gift for their loved ones or themselves. The Gem glass bottle is eco-friendly and has a protective neoprene sleeve for added protection. The handy loop is ideal for carrying it from place to place.

The Gem Bottle may also encourage users to consume more water throughout the day. Multiple studies indicate that proper hydration amplifies immunity, digestion, brain health, and overall well-being. Drinking water from the Gem bottle may aid users in augmenting their physical and mental well-being.

How do Gem Crystal Bottles Work?

There is no scientific evidence proving the effectiveness of the crystals. Still, several theories claim that gemstones can rebalance the energy field. Consequently, they may aid in diminishing chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and stress.

How do the crystals in Gem bottles work? The crystal-infused bottle has two parts: the water-holding chamber and a separate crystal-holding region. The crystals work by transferring the energy directly to the water. The new energy can alter the water's pH, oxygen, and structure.

The gemstones absorb different energy forms from light, heat, and pressure, each with different emitting frequencies. The varied frequencies affect the taste and energy levels of the bottled water.

Gem Bottle creator explains that the energy transfer can be equated to how covering the outside of the water bottle with ice can cool it. The Gem bottle maker recommends believing in the power of crystals to help tap their mystical power. The bottles work the same way as meditation and prayers. Scientists claim that there is zero evidence to demonstrate the effectiveness of the crystal bottles. However, some argue that the crystals transfer electrical and energy frequencies, which may benefit users.

How to Use Gem Crystal Bottles

The Gem Bottle has different chambers for the water and the crystals. The developer recommends adding water to the bottle and allowing it to tap the frequencies and energy for about ten minutes before drinking it. Users may also charge the gems by:

● Putting it under direct sunlight for about an hour before using it

● Holding it purposefully for about five minutes

● Burying it in organic sea salt overnight

It is best to regularly drink water from the Gem bottle to harness its magical power.

What Crystals are in the Gem Bottle?

Rose Quartz (Supports Love)

If you are looking for love from others or yourself, then Rose Quartz might be the best gem for you. The gem supposedly expands and purifies the heart allowing the users to attract love, improve relationships, and enhance self-love. Per Gem Bottle maker, the crystal has a soothing aura and thus may benefit those grieving or suffering from any loss. Rose Quartz may aid users in loving themselves and eliminating self-doubt.

Fluorite Quartz (Peace)

The Fluorite Quartz bottle is perfect for you if you feel down and disoriented. The crystal can aid users in recovering from stressful situations naturally. Additionally, it promotes tranquility and peace to help users start and end the day with the correct mindset.

The Fluorite Quartz may also assist users in staying motivated, in high spirits, and full of energy. The developer states that the crystal supports positive frequencies that may augment overall performance.

Amethyst Quartz (Calm)

Amethyst can help combat stress and anxiety. It may improve moods and support the production of dopamine or the feel-good hormone. Additionally, water from the amethyst quartz can calm impatience and alleviate fear, rage, and chronic anxiety.

Gem Bottle maker claims it may support sobriety and fight unhealthy habits such as intemperance. It may also boost sleep quality and encourage spiritual wisdom.

Clear Quartz (Balance)

Clear Quartz can aid in rebalancing your physical and mental frequencies . The gem has a potent energy to cleanse the spirit.

Smokey Quartz (Protection)

Smokey Quartz can neutralize negative vibes and support detoxification. Additionally, it may heighten the digestive system, allowing it to eliminate waste and toxins naturally.

The Smokey Quartz can also protect users from electromagnetic smog and harmful radiation. The stone may also dispel fear, negativity, and depression.

Gem Bottle Benefits

● It can remind users to stay hydrated for extended periods

● The gemstones may dispel negative frequencies

● The Gem Bottle contains Quartz that can improve immunity, digestion, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being.

● Drinking water from the Gem bottle may support brain health, alleviate stress, and fortify sleep.

● The Gem Bottle may aid users in attracting love.

Purchasing

You can only purchase the Gem Bottle via the official website. The manufacturer is giving incredible discounts on bulk orders.

● Buy one bottle for $99

● Buy a two-bottle set for $179 - choose from 3 combinations

● Buy a three-bottle set for $240 - choose from 3 combinations

Every order comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee. If you aren't happy with your purchase, you can contact customer service to ask about the return policy.

Conclusion

Gem water bottles are popular today. Individuals looking to tap the power of gemstones can invest in such bottles. Several celebrities praise the gem-infused water bottles, claiming they can improve health, financial status, and happiness. The Gem Bottle is easy to maintain and clean.

