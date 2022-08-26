Gaurav Parashar, New Age Entrepreneur, Working On Brand-New Pharmaceutical Endeavors

Gaurav Parashar is a successful entrepreneur and young businessperson. Since 2004, he has worked in the medical field. Their traditional business strategy is to manufacture, market, and export medical products to and from India while maintaining a skilled workforce of professionals eager to provide the best service possible. Their actions are notable for their dependability, consistency, and dependability. a well-known manufacturer and trader of high-quality surgical and medical equipment

He has 15 years of experience and is the owner of the three listed medical business. His goal as a pharmacist is to meticulously create medications that will reassure and care for his patients.

Drugs may save their lives in the future. He is the owner of a thriving young business. The Chemist Feeder is on the lookout.

In 2021, he established a brand-new chain of pharmacies called LOOKMED PHARMACY, under the name LOOKMED. He now has more than two locations in Delhi and plans to open more pharmacies soon. He plans to continue this path with many more new ventures in the future, with the goal of providing the nation with the best and most dependable medical products.

Its products include, to name a few, IV cannulas, nasal strips, surgical gloves, infusion sets, and cannula fixators. Using their products gives surgeons the confidence that they are using the best equipment available when responding to medical emergencies and functions. Customers receive products in a variety of sizes at an extremely low cost. These enable simple and long-term use and maintenance.

EMAIL: info@lookmedhealthcare.com

1800-121-7895

B-28/4A, Lawrence Road Industrial District