GaneshaSpeaks Crosses 50 Million Personalized Astrological Consultations In 2022

Since its inception, GaneshaSpeaks has striven and meant to act as a true, able and reliable friend, astrologer and guide to its users. It has provided round-the-clock astrological guidance, covering various aspects of astrology, horoscopes and fortune-telling.

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 4:48 pm

GaneshaSpeaks, country's numero Uno astrology service provider, has achieved a milestone of crossing fifty million consultations in 2022. It now provides personalized astrological counselling to upto thousand users daily. Astrology has been one of the most ancient methods of predicting mundane events based upon the observation and interpretation of the celestial bodies. Catering to all astrology requirements, GaneshaSpeaks was established in the year 2003 by Mr. Hemang Arunbhai Pandit and the late Mr. Bejan Daruwalla.  

 

Since its inception, GaneshaSpeaks has striven and meant to act as a true, able and reliable friend, astrologer and guide to its users. It has provided round-the-clock astrological guidance, covering various aspects of astrology, horoscopes and fortune-telling. One of the most trusted brands, GaneshaSpeaks has been the torch bearer in promoting Vedic astrology knowledge worldwide. 

 

Besides its website and telephonic service, GaneshaSpeaks also has its app version to efficiently reach a wider and younger audience. The GaneshaSpeaks app is a perfect amalgamation of Vedic calculations blended with modern technology with the ancient wisdom of astrology. The app will leverage technology to provide traditional services including online consultation with experienced astrologers for career, personal and financial guidance, tarot readers, numerologists, janam patri and live talk to astrologer services to help people across, find guidance, direction, and happiness in their life. 

 

Mr. Hemang Arunbhai Pandit, Founder, MD & CEO – GaneshaSpeaks, shares, “We are happy to have achieved this milestone of crossing fifty million consultations this year. We connect over thousand users daily to our astrologers who provide them with customized consultations. Astrology is a really ancient practice that has existed for centuries and we want to make it accessible and available to everyone, with greater emphasis on user experience. We wish to provide them with our services anytime and from anywhere just through a click on their phone.” 

 

GaneshaSpeaks currently operates three verticals - Dashboard for Personalized Daily Forecasts, Astrologer Platform and E-Commerce for Gemstones, Rudraksha, Yantra and more. For more information or to get astrological guidance, please visit - https://www.ganeshaspeaks.com/  

 

To download GaneshaSpeaks App –  

 

Android   |   iOS

