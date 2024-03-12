Gameskraft, through its social arm, Gameskraft Foundation leads deeply collaborative partnerships aimed at cultivating a dynamic force to advance national health. The projects prioritize learning, support skill development, and build best-in-class infrastructure. Through its programs, the company aims to contribute to the development and strengthening of the Indian sports ecosystem, aspiring for national recognition and a promising future. In line, they have partnered with organisations such as Anju Bobby Sports Foundation (ABSF), Dola & Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation (DRBSF), GoSports Foundation and Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). In the field of education, some of their initiatives include a partnership with Pratham Infotech Foundation to set up DigiTech centres that impart Digital concepts as well as a collaboration with Anthill Creations for the development of sustainable playgrounds to make play accessible in schools catering to students from lower-income backgrounds. Gameskraft also has a robust employee volunteer program encouraging employees to earmark time to give back to the society.