Gamefi.org & Securichain collaborate to enhance the blockchain security for their game partners

As the world of web 3.0 gains more popularity and relevance, its security is turning out to be a big challenge. In the year 2021, the world noticed multiple cyberattacks against blockchain projects.



Reportedly 6 out of the 10 biggest cyberattacks against blockchain technology in 2021 resulted in a loss of $1.4 million. In fact, a noticeable number of cyberattacks were a result of the smart contract vulnerabilities. That is just too much to ignore and is a challenge glaring right in the eyes of web 3 security providers.



Gamefi.org, an all encompassing hub for game finance has taken the responsibility of leveling up the security of their products. For the same, it has collaborated with SecuriChain, a cybersecurity team from the Icetea Labs ecosystem. This alliance is garnering great appreciation from industry colleagues as well as the gaming partners because it's a giant leap towards a secure future for web 3 users.



The collaboration of SecuriChain and GameFi.org aims to broaden the ecosystem of products and services available to the community and game projects, including a launchpad, aggregator, marketplace, earn and save, game portal, game pass, game guild, and tournament. It's rare to find a partner who is equally passionate about something and this collaboration is surely among the rare and most promising ones. Both parties are committed to fostering an open and secure environment for game developers, players, and investors.



According to the official announcement, all IGO projects on GameFi.org will have their smart contracts audited by SecuriChain(*) and experience other applicable security services by April 2022.



“Human beings are always the weakest link in any cybersecurity system. As we are well aware of this matter, GameFi.org’s whole crew always prioritizes users’ security and privacy”, said Mr. Hai Duong, CTO of GameFi.org, “Along with that, GameFi.org also has worked together with experts in the cybersecurity industry to consult and examine our system’s security. In addition, GameFi.org’s smart contracts have been thoroughly audited by our trusted partners Hacken.io and SecuriChain.”



The CEO and Founder of SecuriChain also shared his excitement. "The substantial rise of cyberattacks on blockchain initiatives in 2021 is logical, given that this is a banner year for blockchain projects. Due to fast-paced development, many blockchain projects have disregarded software development’s fundamental safety and security standards. This results in hackers compromising your computer,”



“Via our partnership with GameFi.org, we aim at setting a standard in cybersecurity for blockchain projects. Thanks to this collaboration, blockchain projects will have the opportunity to assess their cybersecurity status and lower the risk of cyberattacks in the future.” he adds.



Apart from their efforts regarding cyber safety, Gamefi has also planned to bring in one of the most long-awaited features i.e. GameFi Earn through which users will be able to earn more tokens by staking.

