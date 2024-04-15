We are indeed amazed by Samika’s infectious zeal and enthusiasm. It's rare to come across such ambitious individuals who have made their mark at such a young age! Not just co-curricular activities, Samika has developed a holistic profile by actively participating in MUNs and working closely with NGOs. She elucidated, “US universities are looking for future leaders, changemakers, and risk-takers who can create a positive impact on the world. Through my extracurricular involvement, I heavily focussed on developing strong leadership and communication skills. A social service endeavor like working with Kshamta NGO enabled me to empower marginalized women by educating them and imparting them life skills. My dedication to personal and societal growth has helped me to aim higher and pursue my dream of developing eco-conscious technologies for generations to come. And studying Mechanical Engineering at Purdue would be the first step in this thousand-mile journey!”