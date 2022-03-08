From Homegrown To Global, Neha Anand Leads Kings Group Ventures Food Business With Style

Neha Anand, Director of Kings Group Ventures, is passionate about two things in life. Her family and food. Both of which she invests in with intention and everlasting energy. Her love for food can be followed through her lens that she so beautifully captures and shares through her Instagram handle, @foodiepro, a microblog following food across the world with a soft spot for pastries.

After a successful career in project management as the leader of her family, Neha combined her passion for food with her business skills to spearhead multiple national and international food businesses. In India, she drives the homegrown Circle of Crust brand across Pune and King’s Dairy while preparing for the launch of the Fuji Cream frozen dessert line. In Dubai, Neha leads the international expansion of Circle of Crust along with launching the flagship location of their newest brand – a modern dining experience specializing in Progressive Asian – launching in Spring 2022.

Having sampled some of the best pizzas across continents, upon returning to India Ms. Neha Anand realized that there’s a hugely unexplored market within the quick service restaurant industry when it comes to thin-crust pizzas. Launched in 2019, Circle of Crust, a multi-award-winning pizzeria, made its way into the hospitality industry. With the core mission, perfect dough equals perfect pizza, the first time and every time, she's on a mission to revolutionize your pizza-eating experience. This is coupled with providing flavours that are creatively mixed with high quality ingredients to consistently create an experience that is as unique as the pizzas they make. Circle of Crust makes pizza but better.

Dining out with a dietary restriction is a frustration that Neha Anand deeply understands and made it her mission to provide an inclusive pizza experience for diners that are gluten and/or dairy intolerant through multiple gluten-free crust options and vegan cheese as a like-for-like substitute for the classic mozzarella. The service team has extensive training in walking guests through the DIY pizza choices when dining-in and their website makes choices like upgrading to vegan cheese fuss-free. All of these are best enjoyed while dining in the multiple outlets spread across Pune or delivered direct to your doorstep, piping-hot.

Gluten-free crust options include a choice of classic, quinoa, or buckwheat. If you are looking for an alternative to the pan-based pizza and are not sensitive to wheat, Circle of Crust offers a plethora of nutritionally packed crusts from beetroot to multigrain. All of the inventive crusts are vegan too!

Vegan customers can choose the Marghertia, Vegetale, Mushroomzza, and even one of Neha’s personal favorites, the Almost Kheema pizza and Chili Garlic Potato Shots. Better-for-you choices at Circle of crust are truly endless.

Taking her business to the next level, right in the middle of the pandemic, Neha opened doors for Circle of Crust to enter the global market and with Circle of Crust’s first outlet at the world famous Dubai Mall in the UAE followed by Sheikh Zayed Road and nearly launched Dubai Hills Mall. Dubai is just the beginning, acting as a launching pad for expansion further into the Middle East, South Asia, and African markets.

Circle of Crust is already in motion and ready for its second phase of expansion in India into Mumbai. Alongside this in 2022, Neha plans to lead the expansion of Circle of Crust into Singapore and, by 2024, London. The goal is to serve desi flavors, inventive crusts, and pizza but better worldwide by 2025.

