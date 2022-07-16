From Failing In 10th Standard To Becoming A Successful Musician, Such Is The Inspiring Story Of Praniket Khune

Praniket Khune is widely popular in the Marathi music industry as a music director known for his songs ‘O Sheth Tumhi Nadach Kelay Thet’, 'Lay Gunachi Hai’. Praniket is a verified artist on Spotify and JioSaavn and he is also verified on Facebook. He is indeed inspiring the aspiring musical artists with his achievements as a successful music director who is on his way to collab with various Marathi film producers as a music composer for Marathi films. Though he didn’t have the best start in life, he grew up with just high school education but now stands on top with his hit music career.

Everybody desires to make billions, of course, your education is important but how well you perform in school is not necessarily an indication of how successful you will be in life. Such is the story of Praniket Khune who became successful as a music director now despite his struggle in the classroom. Indeed, knowledge is power but higher education isn’t always necessary for success and he had proved it.

Hailing from humble family background, Praniket dropped out of school in std 10 due to his lack of interest in studying. 25 years old Praniket is born and brought up in a small village of Kini in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. Despite being smart, Praniket didn’t manage to qualify matric examination. He was more into making his own identity instead of working under someone else. Praniket’s talent is worth weight in gold and he had identified a gap in the music industry, embarked on his journey as a music artist and became a pave changer of the time.

Since 2013, Praniket has been producing DJ remix songs. Within a few years, he was successful at this and established himself as a DJ in Maharashtra. Without anticipating any business, he was working out of passion and made the decision to make money as soon as he established a name. When Praniket met Sandhya in 2017, his life underwent a significant turn. Sandhya was excellent at crafting song lyrics.

Praniket was told by Sandhya, "Try making music yourself; how many days will you keep remixing other people's songs?"

Praniket and Sandhya have been collaborating since 2017. They composed 20–30 songs between 2017 and 2021 and performed songs by various performers. In 2021, Sandhya Praniket will the song "O Sheth" become well-known not only in Maharashtra but also in many other countries.

Many filmmakers have indicated a wish to collaborate with Sandhya Praniket as a result of the success of the songs "O Seth" and "Le Gunachi Hai." The music and lyrics of Sandhya Praniket will soon be featured in Marathi movies for all of us to enjoy. Today, Sandhya and Praniket work with a lot of fantastic vocalists like Urmila Dhangar, Anand Shinde, Swapnil Bandodkar, and numerous others.

It goes without saying that getting a college degree is the fastest and surest method to make money, yet some people still have the imagination to forge new avenues when none existed before. Sometimes all they require is support and encouragement, and anyone's life and career may be transformed with the correct direction, inspiration, and determination. Similar to how Praniket's less-than-glamorous background is now just a distant memory, he established himself based only on his talent, hard work, dedication, and commitment.

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/original_praniket_khune