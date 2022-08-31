From Cyber Security to Crypto: How Does Dhruva Sharma’s Vivid Voyage Look

Dhruva Sharma, a New Delhi-based security researcher, is potentially leveraging his ethical hacking skills to make the blockchain and crypto-verse free from cybercrime. Besides, this young Indian cryptoprenuer strives to utilize his professional talent to assist the global IT industry in combating cyber attacks and hacking.

Dhruva Sharma: The Conventional Introduction

Being an ambitious techpreneur, Dhruva aims to reduce the risk of cyber threats backed by disruptive technologies and trends. He wants to eliminate DDOS, social computing, cloud servers, and other evil practices creating consistent threats in the webworld. Dhruva prioritizes the need for developing a professional IT environment that focuses on blockchain, data security, ethical hacking, and government projects.

The Passion-driven Journey

A drive to make the internet safer for data and information sharing has pushed Dhruva since his college days. His dedicated effort to protect different organizations from third-party unauthorized remote access to the organization's server has given him stout recognition. He has already been rewarded by Microsoft, Apple, and Google as these giant tech organizations have mentioned Dhruva's name honorably in their hall of fame.

His contribution as a security researcher has been wholeheartedly recognized by the mentioned organizations, evidencing Dhuruva's out-of-the-box expertise in data security. Dhruva has learned Black hat, OpenSSH, Wireshark, and many other security tools, which has given him a detailed understanding of technical analysis and security research.

Besides, his keen interest in going through different cybersecurity-related journals has allowed him to stay up-to-date with the contemporary knowledge of cyber security. These skills are utterly efficient in baffling terrorism, drug scandals, and other crimes that leave a threat to society and people.

The Thought

Dhruva strongly believes that by strengthening the working methodology of IT apparatus in different industries, many problems can be addressed effortlessly. It includes the data management system of hospitals, the administrative works of schools and universities, and tracking accounts.

Dhruva says that with the efficient application of data sharing and cyber security, ample challenges can be handled, and various issues can be resolved. Dhruva's area of expertise is not only limited to conventional industries, and he has already started working towards making the crypto and blockchain secure.

Leveraging his innovative thinking abilities, he is working closely to find a robust solution to handle the security threat in the blockchain industry, NFT ventures, and crypto projects, so that common people start participating in the crypto game unhesitatingly. His security consultation services have already managed to gain global recognition.

Moving forward with crypto

Dhruva has witnessed millions of ventures and projects in the crypto world, and the unstable approach of most of these projects pushed him to give his journey a new twist. He decides to move forward as a cryptopreneur. Dhruva has been working on the technical aspect of the crypto segments for the last nine years. This way, he has got the opportunity to understand this industry in and out and foresee what it holds for the future.

Dhruva is confident that crypto is going to stay and grow. It's going to be the future of the global economy. Many countries have already included crypto as a mode of digital payments, allowing it to compete with conventional fiat. In the coming days, crypto will revolutionize payment systems. Considering the boundless possibilities of cryptos, Dhruva has been silently paddling to present a brilliant project in the crypto world.

The credibility of Dhruva's new crypto project is already set as he has already managed to work with different collaborations before starting his cryptoprenuial journey.