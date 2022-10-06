Fridayskreen Productions Presents the First Look Poster Of 'Welcome Zindagi', Produced by Vishal Saroye

Vishal Saroye has already released the first-look poster for his new song video, Welcome Zindagi, which is themed on travel. "Introducing the Welcome Zindagi first look poster. It isn't just a music video; rather, it is a brief musical film that will inspire you to travel to the mountains. Vishal Saroye posted a caption with the poster when he shared it on social media. The music video is being produced by Vishal Saroye under his banner Fridayskreen Productions, and the producer will soon release the song on the official YouTube Channel of Viva Films Productions.

https://youtu.be/kbA9wSBlYYY

The film industry has a fresh position these days. There are also some filmmakers that are successful in acting in addition to directing or producing films. Vishal Saroye, a well-known celebrity figure in the cinema business, is one of these makers. He made a name for himself with some ground-breaking films, including Rajinikanth's Kaala, Anjaan, Thupakki, and Darbar.

There are many music videos that are released today that come and go without leaving much of an impression on the audiences. The first look poster for "Welcome Zindagi" has an impactful visuals. It looks like this music videos are going to leave its strong effect to the audiences.