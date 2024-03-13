Learning how Cronan has maintained these principles as the world transitions into the age of artificial intelligence (AI) is fascinating. Innovation, especially in the digital realm, is an area Cronan approaches enthusiastically and cautiously. She recognizes the transformative potential of AI generative technology in providing cost-effective alternatives to traditional content creation. However, she is keenly aware of the nuances that "human-powered" content brings—the connective thread that engages readers and holds their interest. Cronan's insight into the impact of AI on her field is profound; she sees it as both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge lies in demonstrating the irreplaceable value of human creativity against the backdrop of cheaper, AI-generated material. The opportunity, however, is in leveraging this technological advancement to enhance human creativity rather than replace it.