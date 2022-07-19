Former Air India Chairman, IAS Officer Mr. Pradeep Singh Kharola Visits Parul University For A PUTalk Session With The University’s IAS Aspirants

Serving the nation is not only just one of the most rewarding careers one can pursue but it is a display of true dedication and love for one's country. This has been displayed by former IAS officer Mr. Pradeep Singh Kharola, who graced the campus of Parul University to impart the students with knowledge beyond the classroom. Shri. Pradeep Singh Kharola is a living inspiration to the youth of today, with his service in civil services as well as the aviation industry for over 31 years. The university organized a series of three sessions including an interactive PUTalks session, a platform for the students of BBA, MBA, and Aeronautical, along with a session for the Aviation Departments to learn from his practical industry experience.

Former IAS officer Singh was previously the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India and the Managing Director of Bengaluru Metro amongst other prominent titles under his name. A comprehensive session was organized on “Managing the Skies” and “10 Take-Aways from Air India Deal” where he emphasized the need for India to train people in order to provide better services, additionally he highlighted how Flying schools have been taking the role independently. He shared his expert advice that the industry has to start manufacturing Aircraft apart from those currently in use such as Boeing and Airbus. He also emphasized how the UDAN scheme has established the importance of travelling by air for the common man, especially to far-flung areas. He urged the airlines to undertake marketing initiatives so that more and more people can benefit from the UDAN scheme.

An aircraft safety equipment model-making competition was also organized where the students got an opportunity to showcase their models. The students also got an opportunity to interact with the guest by asking questions to edify their knowledge and experiences. The second session was organized on the topic of “Making of Bangalore Metro” where the students learned about the challenges and the 14 Crore project that is currently being undertaken. He shared that “Engineering means solving problems, Acquiring knowledge is not enough” Therefore Advanced technical solutions are required for setting benchmarks in the coming years".

The honoured guest was provided with the honour to unveil the monthly magazine by CEC, Sankshipt which showcases all the events taking place in the field. The university currently has in place a Competitive Examination Cell that supports, nurtures, and prepares students for careers in civil services. An Interaction with the civil services aspirants was organized in the last session to motivate the students to pursue careers in this field. He encouraged the students by stating that "Be ready with a backup plan” and shared his example of taking management as his optional for UPSC, as he benefited from the knowledge of management.

PU Talks is a platform where esteemed personalities from various fields like politics, art, business, etc are invited to have a one-on-one conversation with the students. Through these initiatives, students gain essential knowledge and gain confidence in their careers by learning from the best in their field.

