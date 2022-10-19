Foreverpen Reviews - Is Forever Pen Worth It Or Cheap Inkless Keychain Ring Pen?

A pen is something that we often overlook. Finding a pen when you need it urgently is a hassle. Moreover, it can be frustrating to discover that your pen ran out of ink while signing important documents. ForeverPen can come in handy at such times.

ForeverPen, as its name states, is a pen that will last you forever. It is the world's tiniest pen with no ink, so it will never run out on you. You can keep it in your zipper pocket or attach it to a keychain so you can never lose it. This review will cover this pen's quality, specs, build, and features.

Overview

World’s Tiniest is the company behind this pen. They have been designing and creating compact things for everyday use. The company is engaged in making the tiniest things you use daily. Moreover, they also keep things environmentally friendly. ForeverPen is their latest creation that you can take anywhere you go. Hang it on a keychain or stick it inside your wallet. Take it out whenever you need it.

It is made from silver and durable metals, so it will last longer than you think. Don’t worry about the refill or anything else; this pen never runs out of ink. It is also magnetic, so this pen won’t be rolling around anywhere if you have a metal table.

Features of ForeverPen

Material Choice

The only thing that you cannot change on this pen is the tip, which is made from silver. You can choose the material for the rest of the tiny body; the options are naval-grade brass, grade 5 titanium, and copper. The only difference is the color of these metals. Moreover, they are durable and will not easily break or lose their color.

Multi-Tool

While its main job is to act as a pen, you can also use it for tearing envelopes or poking holes in boxes. This pen can handle it when you need a strong, pointed object for cutting, tearing, or puncturing holes. The pen is a very durable and helpful tool.

Smudge-Proof

If you are very particular about your pen, you will be happy to know that this pen has an anti-smudge body. You can hold or touch it as much as you want, and there will not be a sign of any fingerprints due to the ink. Although you might want to clean it often, the body gets dirty quickly.

Works on Every Surface

There is no need to restrict yourself and only use this pen on paper. It works on every surface, whether cardboard, wood, or plastic. However, you must not use it on hard or rigid surfaces too much if you want to prolong its life span.

Durability

Since it is small and very lightweight, this pen can survive the harshest environments since it is crafted from durable silver and metal.

It Can Be Attached Anywhere

With a built-in little hoop at its base, you can attach it to anything you want. Attach it to your coat zipper, jean size zipper, necklace, or even pant belt loop. Moreover, that loop is quite strong; it will not easily break even if you pull it.

Comfort and Precision

Despite its small size, you will be surprised at how comfortable the pen is when holding it. Moreover, it is very well balanced, so the pen will not slip or fall from your hand even if you hold it lightly.

Fire Resistant

While this might be a fundamental feature in a pen, it is certainly a perk. If, in any case, this pen lands on something hot or burning, it will not melt but only turn hot. You can take it out, cool it down, and use it to write again. However, the damage from the fire will be visible if it stays in the fire for a long time; after all, it is only fire-resistant, not fireproof.

Specs of ForeverPen

The most surprising thing about this pen is its size, which is less than an inch. Yes, ForeverPen stands at only 0.99 inches. The manufacturer did not mention its weight, but it is so light that you will not notice it in your keychain or wallet. The manufacturer made the nib from silver, which is exceptionally solid. However, it will not last long if used on hard, concrete, or sturdy surfaces. The company offers only three materials for the rest of the body: titanium, brass, or copper.

Build and Design

The inventors created the ForeverPen to last; the kind of toughness it has makes it almost resistant to everything it faces. If you take care of this pen properly, it will last a lifetime. You must protect its silver tip from extra pressure and avoid writing on non-flat, rough surfaces.

While you might expect the tip to be shiny, it is not. You will see a soft gray-colored tip that will not change color no matter how much you write. The best part is that you don't have to exert even slight pressure. The pen can write on any surface it touches, so you must be careful not to draw lines on any surface randomly.

There is also a pro version available that is even sleeker than the standard version. The pro version is a slightly bigger pen, and it is all shining silver. Because it's a bit larger, the ForeverPen Pro is much easier to hold.

How Does it Work?

You must have been wondering how this pen works with all its features and the absence of ink. What you do not know is that artists used silver in their craft. But since graphite was readily available and much cheaper, it became an easy option. ForeverPen takes you back to when silver was the only thing artists and writers had.

Final Words

If you want a portable writing device that is durable, easy to keep, and inkless, the ForeverPen is a suitable option. It is made to last a lifetime! With proper care and storage, this pen will last forever. To avoid losing the pen, you must attach it to a keychain right after buying it.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.