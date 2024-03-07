FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Innergy Empowers Wellness At Cancer Awareness Event

Innergy proudly stood as an Associate Partner at the Ride and Run Against Cancer marathon on February 25, 2024, held at Esplanade Mall in Gurgaon. The event, focused on supporting cancer survivors and raising awareness, brought together a community of over 800 participants engaging in running and cycling activities.
As part of the sponsorship, Innergy set up a dedicated canopy booth promoting holistic wellness, beyond just individual facets of health. Attendees were captivated by the Innergy mobile app and were particularly interested in the app’s expansive recipes section with vibrant healthy dishes, guided follow-along videos, and even complete nutrition breakdowns. Participants were even able to get involved in some friendly organized competition, from darts to a push-up challenge.
The event’s theme, ‘Close the Care Gap,' highlighted the importance of addressing disparities in cancer care worldwide, emphasizing equal access to quality treatment and support for all individuals affected by cancer. Innergy's participation underscored its commitment to empowering individuals on their wellness journey and fostering a sense of community and support for cancer survivors.
"Innergy was honored to be part of the Ride and Run Against Cancer marathon, supporting such an important cause and engaging with participants in promoting holistic wellness. Our focus on empowerment and resilience aligns with the spirit of the event, and we are dedicated to continuing our efforts to inspire wellbeing for people around the world," shared a representative from Innergy.
About The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony
The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony (IMIH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting research-backed tools and techniques that foster holistic health and wellness. IMIH conducts original research into the physical, emotional, and mental benefits of meditation as well as reviewing research done by others. In addition to meditation, IMIH studies and shares practices that enhance overall health and lead to a sense of Inner Harmony. IMIH aims to inspire and support individuals to embrace a well-balanced and harmonious lifestyle through innovative programs, research, and technology-driven solutions.